2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Relive the events of qualifying for the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.
Qualifying gets underway at 5pm UK time.
Qualifying is done and dusted!
Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Stroll and Alonso.
His only lap of the session puts him eighth as we enter the final two minutes of qualifying.
Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Alonso and Stroll.
The battle for pole position is on...
Hamilton, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen and Ocon.
Late improvements for Stroll and Tsunoda sees Hamilton get knocked out.
Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Bottas and Ocon.
Making the most of a new set of soft tyres, Sainz sets a 1m16.189s to go fastest.
Leclerc can only manage third in the second Ferrari.
Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso and Albon.
Verstappen leads the early stages of the session (running on new tyres).
A 1m16.387s for Verstappen puts him 0.284s clear of Sainz (on used).
Hulkenberg, Gasly, Ricciardo and Zhou.
Ricciardo has just had his best lap deleted - he would have made it through otherwise.
Ricciardo moves up to 10th - a lot of drivers are on better laps.
Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Zhou and Ocon - three minutes on the clock.
A 1m16.731s for the Spaniard puts him less than a tenth ahead of Perez.
Albon moves up to fifth with a storming lap in the Williams.
A cracking lap from Alonso to take top spot - a 1m16.991s. He's 0.2s clear of Verstappen, who has just improved.
Hamilton into fifth, 0.5s off the Ferrari pair.
Russell only manages the 16th fastest time after a scrappy lap.
Leclerc and Sainz take 1-2 off the Red Bull pair. Norris and Piastri slot into fifth and sixth.
"So much understeer, quite crazy."
He storms to the top with a 1m17.478s, 0.4s ahead of Magnussen's time.
Magnussen leads the way with a 1m17.874s, 0.118s ahead of Hulkenberg.
With Sargeant not taking part, only four cars will be knocked out in Q1.
"You should be excited because it's going to be a six-way fight for pole!
"It might not even be Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez, it might even be Oscar Pisatri or Fernando Alonso who can challenge for the front row."
A lot of work is being done to both Mercedes cars ahead of qualifying. Hamilton's car is up on the jacks.
No sign of a major issue though.