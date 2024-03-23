Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

Relive the events of qualifying for the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Relive all of the action from Australia here with the Crash.net live blog.

23 Mar 2024
06:06
That's a wrap

Qualifying is done and dusted!

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying - and build up to the race on Sunday.

06:06
Full results

The full lap times and order from qualifying in Melbourne

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
06:01
It's pole for Verstappen!

Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Stroll and Alonso.

05:58
Stroll into eighth

His only lap of the session puts him eighth as we enter the final two minutes of qualifying.

05:53
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Alonso and Stroll.

05:49
Q3 underway!

The battle for pole position is on...

05:42
Out in Q2

Hamilton, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen and Ocon.

05:41
Hamilton is out!

Late improvements for Stroll and Tsunoda sees Hamilton get knocked out.

05:37
In the drop-zone

Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Bottas and Ocon.

05:35
Sainz hits the top

Making the most of a new set of soft tyres, Sainz sets a 1m16.189s to go fastest.

Leclerc can only manage third in the second Ferrari.

05:31
Current order

Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso and Albon.

05:29
Q2 well underway

Verstappen leads the early stages of the session (running on new tyres).

A 1m16.387s for Verstappen puts him 0.284s clear of Sainz (on used).

05:19
Out in Q1

Hulkenberg, Gasly, Ricciardo and Zhou.

Ricciardo has just had his best lap deleted - he would have made it through otherwise. 

05:18
Chequered flag

Ricciardo moves up to 10th - a lot of drivers are on better laps. 

05:15
In the drop-zone

Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Zhou and Ocon - three minutes on the clock. 

05:15
Sainz back on top

A 1m16.731s for the Spaniard puts him less than a tenth ahead of Perez.

Albon moves up to fifth with a storming lap in the Williams.

05:10
Alonso goes clear

A cracking lap from Alonso to take top spot - a 1m16.991s. He's 0.2s clear of Verstappen, who has just improved. 

05:09
Hamilton moves up the order

Hamilton into fifth, 0.5s off the Ferrari pair.

Russell only manages the 16th fastest time after a scrappy lap. 

05:06
Ferrari 1-2

Leclerc and Sainz take 1-2 off the Red Bull pair. Norris and Piastri slot into fifth and sixth. 

05:05
Verstappen not happy

"So much understeer, quite crazy."

05:04
Verstappen gets to work

He storms to the top with a 1m17.478s, 0.4s ahead of Magnussen's time.

05:03
First times on the board

Magnussen leads the way with a 1m17.874s, 0.118s ahead of Hulkenberg. 

05:00
Q1 is underway

With Sargeant not taking part, only four cars will be knocked out in Q1.

04:56
A six-way fight for pole?

That's according to Ted Kravitz.

"You should be excited because it's going to be a six-way fight for pole!

"It might not even be Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez, it might even be Oscar Pisatri or Fernando Alonso who can challenge for the front row."

04:54
Mercedes

A lot of work is being done to both Mercedes cars ahead of qualifying. Hamilton's car is up on the jacks.

No sign of a major issue though. 