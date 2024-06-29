Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

29 Jun 2024
16:08
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying!

16:01
It's pole for Verstappen

A 1m04.314s for Verstappen puts him top ahead of Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

16:00
Verstappen improves again

The benchmark is now a 1m04.314s, 0.4s ahead of Norris currently. 

15:58
All 10 cars are out on track

Can anyone get within two-tenths of Verstappen's pole time?

15:54
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Sainz, Perez, Ocon and Hulkenberg.

15:52
Piastri leads the way currently

He's on top with a 1m05.048s but there's a lot more times to come.

15:51
Used tyres

Hulkenberg, Ocon, Perez and Leclerc. New tyres for the other six.

15:48
Q3 underway

Can anyone get close to Verstappen here? 

15:40
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

He sets a 1m04.469s now to extend his advantage over Sainz to 0.547s.

15:40
A lot of drivers improving

Hamilton moves into third ahead of Russell in the Mercedes.

Hulkenberg gets into top 10 ahead of Ocon now.

15:34
In the drop-zone

Gasly, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Alonso.

15:33
No one can get near Verstappen

Russell slots into second, 0.491s down. The McLarens slot into third and fourth. Perez now in fifth.

15:31
Big lap from Verstappen

He goes one-second clear of Leclerc to set a 1m04.577s. Impressive lap as he runs on the new soft tyres. 

15:28
Leclerc takes to the top

A 1m05.532s for the Ferrari driver on used soft tyres. Ocon and Gasly slot into behind.

Sainz is fourth-fastest, 0.2s down.

15:25
Q2 underway

Gasly, Ocon, Sainz and Leclerc take to the track.

15:19
Out in Q1

Albon, Stroll, Bottas, Sargeant and Zhou.

15:18
Great lap from Magnussen

He moves into fifth for Haas as Hulkenberg improves to 11th in the order.

15:17
Hamilton is safe

He moves up to sixth overall with a 1m05.541s. Russell also improves and slots into seventh. 

15:15
In the drop-zone currently

Hamilton, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sargeant and Zhou.

15:12
McLarens on the move

Second and fourth for the McLarens as they set laps on new soft tyres. 

Hamilton has now dropped down to 16th - so he's in the drop-zone.

15:10
Great lap from Sainz

He now sets a 1m05.263s, a tenth ahead of Verstappen.

15:09
Verstappen lowers the benchmark again

It's a 1m05.336s now for Verstappen.

15:08
Great lap from Russell

He sets a 1m05.614s to go top of the pile, nearly three-tenths ahead of Leclerc.

15:06
In the drop-zone currently

Alonso, Gasly, Stroll, Hamilton and Russell.

No times yet from either Mercedes driver.

15:05
McLarens

Norris and Piastri slot into second and third as Tsunoda goes fourth. 

We're seeing a mixture of new and used tyres out there. 