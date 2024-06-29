Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying!
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.
A 1m04.314s for Verstappen puts him top ahead of Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
The benchmark is now a 1m04.314s, 0.4s ahead of Norris currently.
Can anyone get within two-tenths of Verstappen's pole time?
Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Sainz, Perez, Ocon and Hulkenberg.
He's on top with a 1m05.048s but there's a lot more times to come.
Hulkenberg, Ocon, Perez and Leclerc. New tyres for the other six.
Can anyone get close to Verstappen here?
He sets a 1m04.469s now to extend his advantage over Sainz to 0.547s.
Hamilton moves into third ahead of Russell in the Mercedes.
Hulkenberg gets into top 10 ahead of Ocon now.
Gasly, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Alonso.
Russell slots into second, 0.491s down. The McLarens slot into third and fourth. Perez now in fifth.
He goes one-second clear of Leclerc to set a 1m04.577s. Impressive lap as he runs on the new soft tyres.
A 1m05.532s for the Ferrari driver on used soft tyres. Ocon and Gasly slot into behind.
Sainz is fourth-fastest, 0.2s down.
Gasly, Ocon, Sainz and Leclerc take to the track.
Albon, Stroll, Bottas, Sargeant and Zhou.
He moves into fifth for Haas as Hulkenberg improves to 11th in the order.
He moves up to sixth overall with a 1m05.541s. Russell also improves and slots into seventh.
Hamilton, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sargeant and Zhou.
Second and fourth for the McLarens as they set laps on new soft tyres.
Hamilton has now dropped down to 16th - so he's in the drop-zone.
He now sets a 1m05.263s, a tenth ahead of Verstappen.
It's a 1m05.336s now for Verstappen.
He sets a 1m05.614s to go top of the pile, nearly three-tenths ahead of Leclerc.
Alonso, Gasly, Stroll, Hamilton and Russell.
No times yet from either Mercedes driver.
Norris and Piastri slot into second and third as Tsunoda goes fourth.
We're seeing a mixture of new and used tyres out there.