Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction to the sprint race in Austria!
2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the F1 sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.
A classy drive from Verstappen to fend off the McLarens.
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc and Perez complete the points-paying positions.
Verstappen is 3.9s clear of Piastri. Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc and Perez complete the top eight.
Into the closing stages of the sprint now. Norris is still pressuring Piastri in the fight for second.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen and Stroll.
Norris is in DRS range of Piastri but hasn't made a move just yet.
He's now 1.1s behind his teammate so he's very close to moving into DRS range.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen and Stroll.
The gap at the front is now 1.3s between Verstappen and Piastri. Norris is 1.6s behind.
Russell makes the most of DRS to get by Sainz into Turn 4. He's up to fourth now.
Verstappen is running 0.8s ahead of Piastri. Norris has gapped Sainz in terms of DRS behind as well.
Norris gets past Verstappen into Turn 3 but the Red Bull comes back up the inside of the British driver into the next corner.
This allows Piastri to get past his teammate.
Norris and Piastri are right behind Verstappen with DRS available. An exciting opening couple of laps.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen and Stroll.
Verstappen retains his lead into Turn 1 as Norris is forced to defend from Piastri.
Sainz gets past Russell at Turn 5, who is ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc.
Who will come out on top?
The reason for that? Start aborted. Photographers standing behind barriers in T1 posing a safety risk.
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap at the Red Bull Ring.
Everyone is out there on the mediums for the race.
- Deja vu at the front with Verstappen and Norris leading the way
- Mercedes appear to be a step ahead of Ferrari again
- Alpine 'best of the rest' behind the top teams
- Leclerc with work to do from 10th after an anti-stall issue in SQ
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon, Gasly, Leclerc, Magnussen, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda, Sargeant, RIcciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou.
Albon set to start from the pit lane.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the sprint race in Austria.
We're just 15 minutes away until the action gets underway as Max Verstappen looks to take another win at the Red Bull Ring.
Lando Norris looks the best bet to stop him though.