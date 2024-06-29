Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Sprint - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the F1 sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

29 Jun 2024
11:42
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction to the sprint race in Austria!

11:33
Verstappen dominates the sprint

A classy drive from Verstappen to fend off the McLarens.

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc and Perez complete the points-paying positions.

11:31
Two laps to go

Verstappen is 3.9s clear of Piastri. Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc and Perez complete the top eight. 

11:29

Into the closing stages of the sprint now. Norris is still pressuring Piastri in the fight for second.

11:26
The order on Lap 17

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen and Stroll.

11:24
Norris right behind Piastri

Norris is in DRS range of Piastri but hasn't made a move just yet. 

11:22
Lap 1 in the sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint…
11:21
Norris closes in

He's now 1.1s behind his teammate so he's very close to moving into DRS range.

11:19
The order on Lap 12

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen and Stroll.

11:18
Verstappen picks up the pace

The gap at the front is now 1.3s between Verstappen and Piastri. Norris is 1.6s behind.

11:15
Russell ahead of Sainz

Russell makes the most of DRS to get by Sainz into Turn 4. He's up to fourth now.

11:14
Things are calming down at the front

Verstappen is running 0.8s ahead of Piastri. Norris has gapped Sainz in terms of DRS behind as well. 

11:12
What a battle

Norris gets past Verstappen into Turn 3 but the Red Bull comes back up the inside of the British driver into the next corner.

This allows Piastri to get past his teammate.

11:09
McLaren flying

Norris and Piastri are right behind Verstappen with DRS available. An exciting opening couple of laps.

11:09
The order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Magnussen and Stroll.

11:07
Lap 1/24

Verstappen retains his lead into Turn 1 as Norris is forced to defend from Piastri.

Sainz gets past Russell at Turn 5, who is ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc.

11:06
We're underway

Who will come out on top?

11:05
Aborted start

The reason for that? Start aborted. Photographers standing behind barriers in T1 posing a safety risk.

Another formation lap underway.
11:00
Formation lap underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap at the Red Bull Ring.

10:59
Tyres

Everyone is out there on the mediums for the race. 

10:48
The story so far
  • Deja vu at the front with Verstappen and Norris leading the way
  • Mercedes appear to be a step ahead of Ferrari again
  • Alpine 'best of the rest' behind the top teams
  • Leclerc with work to do from 10th after an anti-stall issue in SQ
10:46
The sprint grid

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon, Gasly, Leclerc, Magnussen, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda, Sargeant, RIcciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou.

Albon set to start from the pit lane.

10:45
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the sprint race in Austria.

We're just 15 minutes away until the action gets underway as Max Verstappen looks to take another win at the Red Bull Ring.

Lando Norris looks the best bet to stop him though.