Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying - Results 

27 Jul 2024
16:08
The full order from qualifying

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
16:02
No one else is improving

It's Verstappen who wins qualifying but Leclerc will start on pole position. 

Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Alonso and Ocon.

16:00
Chequered flag

Leclerc goes second with a mighty lap; Sainz only eighth.

15:59
Time for the final runs

The two Ferraris are on new inters.

15:57
Three minutes to go

Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso and Ocon is the current order.

15:56
More rain on the way

But some teams have decided to come in for new tyres. Hamilton, Piastri, Russell and Norris have stayed out. 

15:54
It's a Red Bull 1-2 currently

A 1m53.159s for Verstappen, 0.6s ahead of Perez. Hamilton completes the top three.

15:52
Hamilton on top currently

Hamilton with a 1m54.011s, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. Russell, Norris and Ocon complete the top five.  

15:47
Q3 is underway

Intermediates are once again the choice of tyres.

15:42
Out in Q2

The two Mercedes drivers safely make it through.

Albon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Bottas and Stroll are knocked out. 

15:40
Both Mercs in the drop-zone

Ocon and Gasly move into the top 10 so focus turns to the two Mercedes drivers.

Hamilton has just gone quickest in the middle sector. 

15:40
Solid effort from Perez

He moves up to fourth in the Red Bull. That should be safe as the chequered flag falls. 

15:38
In the Q2 drop-zone

Ricciardo, Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Stroll. 

15:37
Good lap from Leclerc

He goes third-fastest in the Ferrari; Sainz into fourth right behind his teammate. 

15:36
Russell is safe for now

He goes fourth-fastest in the Mercedes, 0.9s down on Verstappen's top time.

Both Ferraris are now in the drop-zone.

15:34
Perez reports

"It's raining harder now", will anyone be able to improve? 

15:32
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Piastri, Ocon, Perez, Ricciardo, Alonso, Hamilton and Sainz.

Out in Q2 currently: Rusell, Gasly, Leclerc, Bottas and Stroll.

15:30
Norris sets the early pace

A 1m54.459s, 0.3s ahead of Albon. Verstappen is on course to storm to the top though.

15:28
All 15 cars are out on track

All drivers still running on the intermediates currently. 

15:26
Q2 is go!

The second part of qualifying is underway. 

15:20
Q1 is over

Piastri ends up top of the order ahead of Gasly and Verstappen.

Out in Q1: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Sargeant and Zhou.

15:19
Chequered flag

Who will make it through to Q2? Perez moves up to fourth and he's safe. 

15:17
Into the final minute

Zhou's now under investigation for potentially impeding Verstappen out there.

Ocon has just gone quickest in the first sector as the track ramps up.

15:14
In the drop-zone currently

Norris, Zhou, Albon, Hulkenberg and Sargeant. 

15:13
Verstappen returns to the top of the order

The benchmark from the reigning world champion is a 1m54.938s, 0.6s ahead of Piastri. 