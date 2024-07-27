2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.
It's Verstappen who wins qualifying but Leclerc will start on pole position.
Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Alonso and Ocon.
Leclerc goes second with a mighty lap; Sainz only eighth.
The two Ferraris are on new inters.
Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso and Ocon is the current order.
But some teams have decided to come in for new tyres. Hamilton, Piastri, Russell and Norris have stayed out.
A 1m53.159s for Verstappen, 0.6s ahead of Perez. Hamilton completes the top three.
Hamilton with a 1m54.011s, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. Russell, Norris and Ocon complete the top five.
Intermediates are once again the choice of tyres.
The two Mercedes drivers safely make it through.
Albon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Bottas and Stroll are knocked out.
Ocon and Gasly move into the top 10 so focus turns to the two Mercedes drivers.
Hamilton has just gone quickest in the middle sector.
He moves up to fourth in the Red Bull. That should be safe as the chequered flag falls.
Ricciardo, Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Stroll.
He goes third-fastest in the Ferrari; Sainz into fourth right behind his teammate.
He goes fourth-fastest in the Mercedes, 0.9s down on Verstappen's top time.
Both Ferraris are now in the drop-zone.
"It's raining harder now", will anyone be able to improve?
Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Piastri, Ocon, Perez, Ricciardo, Alonso, Hamilton and Sainz.
Out in Q2 currently: Rusell, Gasly, Leclerc, Bottas and Stroll.
A 1m54.459s, 0.3s ahead of Albon. Verstappen is on course to storm to the top though.
All drivers still running on the intermediates currently.
The second part of qualifying is underway.
Piastri ends up top of the order ahead of Gasly and Verstappen.
Out in Q1: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Sargeant and Zhou.
Who will make it through to Q2? Perez moves up to fourth and he's safe.
Zhou's now under investigation for potentially impeding Verstappen out there.
Ocon has just gone quickest in the first sector as the track ramps up.
Norris, Zhou, Albon, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.
The benchmark from the reigning world champion is a 1m54.938s, 0.6s ahead of Piastri.