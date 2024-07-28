Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race as it happened

Recap the 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 14

28 Jul 2024
15:42
One-stopping George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to Belgian GP win

Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates with the team in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
15:30
Results

15:24
He does hang on!

Russell wins the Belgian Grand Prix!

Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc and Verstappen complete the top five.

15:22
Final lap...

Can Russell hang on? 

15:21
Two laps to go

Russell leads from Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen and Norris. 

15:19
Hamilton can't get the move done

Piastri continues to close in - 2.5s between him and Hamilton now.

15:19
Three laps to go

Can Hamilton get the move done? Piastri is closing in here.

15:18
Lap 41/44

Hamilton is now in DRS range of Russell. It seems they're free to fight for the win here. 

15:15
Lap 40/44

Hamilton continues to close in - 1.2s between the top two. 

15:14
Lap 39/44

Sainz into seventh. He uses DRS to get ahead of Perez.

15:13
Gap at the front

On Lap 38/44, Hamilton is now 2.1s behind Russell for the win here. He's on 16-lap fresher tyres. 

15:10
Lap 37/44

Hamilton is now 3.1s behind his teammate in the battle for the win. 

15:09
Piastri into third

Piastri pulls off a fine move on Leclerc to slot into third. 

At the front, Hamilton is now 3.7s behind Russell.

15:07
Leclerc under threat

Piastri is now in DRS range of Leclerc in the battle for third on track. 

15:06
The gap at the front

It's now 5.2s between the two Mercedes driver in the fight for the win. 

15:04
Lap 34/44

Russell is running 5.8s clear of Hamilton in the fight for the win. Leclerc is 2.8s back - with Piastri 1.1s behind.

15:03
The order on Lap 33

Russell leads from Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Alonso and Bottas.

15:01
Russell gambling on the one-stop

He's running 7.0s clear of Hamilton at the front of the field. 

15:00
Lap 31/44

Piastri also comes into the pit lane but he's too hot into the pit box. Costing him around two seconds in lap time. 

14:57
15 laps to go

Norris is the next driver in and he rejoins in seventh behind the two Red Bulls. 

14:56
More pit stops

Verstappen and Sainz come into the pits for fresh rubber - mediums for the Red Bull; hards for the Ferrari. 

14:54
Lap 28/44

Piastri puts in the fastest lap of the race - a 1m47.024s, 0.7s ahead of Russell.

14:52
Hamilton comes in to cover Leclerc

Hamilton rejoins ahead of Leclerc on track and will have the net lead.

Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Norris and Sainz are still yet to make their second stop. 

14:50
Ferrari pit Leclerc

Leclerc comes in and rejoins in seventh - Hamilton will surely have to respond here. 

14:49
A mistake from Norris

He locks up into the final chicane and is forced to cut the corner. He's running around one-second behind Verstappen in fifth. 