2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Race as it happened
Recap the 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
Russell wins the Belgian Grand Prix!
Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc and Verstappen complete the top five.
Can Russell hang on?
Russell leads from Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen and Norris.
Piastri continues to close in - 2.5s between him and Hamilton now.
Can Hamilton get the move done? Piastri is closing in here.
Hamilton is now in DRS range of Russell. It seems they're free to fight for the win here.
Hamilton continues to close in - 1.2s between the top two.
Sainz into seventh. He uses DRS to get ahead of Perez.
On Lap 38/44, Hamilton is now 2.1s behind Russell for the win here. He's on 16-lap fresher tyres.
Hamilton is now 3.1s behind his teammate in the battle for the win.
Piastri pulls off a fine move on Leclerc to slot into third.
At the front, Hamilton is now 3.7s behind Russell.
Piastri is now in DRS range of Leclerc in the battle for third on track.
It's now 5.2s between the two Mercedes driver in the fight for the win.
Russell is running 5.8s clear of Hamilton in the fight for the win. Leclerc is 2.8s back - with Piastri 1.1s behind.
Russell leads from Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Alonso and Bottas.
He's running 7.0s clear of Hamilton at the front of the field.
Piastri also comes into the pit lane but he's too hot into the pit box. Costing him around two seconds in lap time.
Norris is the next driver in and he rejoins in seventh behind the two Red Bulls.
Verstappen and Sainz come into the pits for fresh rubber - mediums for the Red Bull; hards for the Ferrari.
Piastri puts in the fastest lap of the race - a 1m47.024s, 0.7s ahead of Russell.
Hamilton rejoins ahead of Leclerc on track and will have the net lead.
Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Norris and Sainz are still yet to make their second stop.
Leclerc comes in and rejoins in seventh - Hamilton will surely have to respond here.
He locks up into the final chicane and is forced to cut the corner. He's running around one-second behind Verstappen in fifth.