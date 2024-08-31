Carlos Sainz
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from final practice and qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

Follow all of the F1 action from Monza here with the Crash.net live blog.

11:38
Perez's first time

Perez makes it a 1-2 for Red Bull, with his first lap a tenth off Verstappen. 

11:37
Verstappen storms to the top

Verstappen sets a 1m21.560s on the mediums, 0.2s ahead of Magnussen.

11:36
First time on the board

Magnussen sets a 1m21.774s on the soft tyres. No other laps on the board just yet. 

11:33
Who's on track?

Bottas, Zhou, Alonso, Stroll and Ricciardo all on the hards; Magnussen is on the softs.

11:31
FP3 is underway at Monza

Bottas and Zhou are the first drivers out on track on the hard tyres.

11:20
The big news from this morning

Antonelli will team up with Russell for 2025. The Italian will replace the seven-time world champion, Hamilton.

Full story here 

11:09
Good morning

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

It's been a busy morning with Kimi Antonelli announced as a Mercedes driver for next year.