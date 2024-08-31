Perez makes it a 1-2 for Red Bull, with his first lap a tenth off Verstappen.
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Final Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from final practice and qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.
- FP3 is at 11:30am UK time; qualifying kicks off at 3pm UK time
- How to watch F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream here
Follow all of the F1 action from Monza here with the Crash.net live blog.
11:38
Perez's first time
11:37
Verstappen storms to the top
Verstappen sets a 1m21.560s on the mediums, 0.2s ahead of Magnussen.
11:36
First time on the board
Magnussen sets a 1m21.774s on the soft tyres. No other laps on the board just yet.
11:33
Who's on track?
Bottas, Zhou, Alonso, Stroll and Ricciardo all on the hards; Magnussen is on the softs.
11:31
FP3 is underway at Monza
Bottas and Zhou are the first drivers out on track on the hard tyres.
11:20
The big news from this morning
Antonelli will team up with Russell for 2025. The Italian will replace the seven-time world champion, Hamilton.
11:09
Good morning
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.
It's been a busy morning with Kimi Antonelli announced as a Mercedes driver for next year.