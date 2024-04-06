Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Relive what happened in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

06 Apr 2024
08:07
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying and latest news from Suzuka. 

08:06
The full order from Japan

Full qualifying results for the Japanese Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4…
08:01
Verstappen on pole

A dull end to qualifying sees Verstappen claim pole.

Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell and Tsunoda.

08:00
Perez improves

A good lap from Perez as he slots into second, 0.066s behind Verstappen.

07:59
Time for the final runs

Verstappen goes quickest of all in sector one.

07:57
Leclerc's only lap

Leclerc slots into seventh after a poor final sector. 

07:53
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Tsunoda and Leclerc.

07:51
Q3 underway

Can anyone get near Verstappen? 

07:41
Tsunoda into Q3!

Out in Q2: Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Ocon.

07:41
Hamilton into third

Strong lap from Hamilton to move into third; Russell only seventh. 

07:34
In the drop-zone currently

Tsunoda, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Albon.

07:31
Norris into third

A strong lap from Norris to go third in the McLaren, 0.2s down on Verstappen.

07:29
Q2 underway

Verstappen surges to the top but he's only 0.012s ahead of Perez currently. 

07:20
Out in Q1

Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.

07:18
Chequered flag

Leclerc moves up to fourth in the Ferrari, 0.4s down on Verstappen.

Focus now turns to the midfield scrap to make it into Q2.

07:15
Into the final three minutes

Albon moves up to 11th; Sargeant into 15th now.

07:12
Six minutes on the clock

In the drop-zone: Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen and Zhou.

07:09
Impressive lap from Verstappen

A 1m28.866s puts Verstappen top of the pile, 0.3s ahead of Alonso. Perez and Piastri complete the top four.

07:07
A near-miss in the pit lane

Russell is released into the path of Piastri, forcing the McLaren to take evasive action. One for the stewards. 

07:04
First time on the board

A 1m31.203s for Magnussen. No other cars are out on track currently. 

07:00
Q1 is underway

Magnussen is the first driver out on track on the softs.

06:56
Less than five minutes to go until Q1
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
06:50
Red Bull's nearest challenger?

Based on FP3, Mercedes were closest with Russell and Hamilton inside the top four.

Norris showed flashes of pace in the McLaren, setting the fastest first sector of everyone.

06:41
How to watch qualifying?

All the information you need can be found here...

06:34
The man to beat
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…