2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.
- Qualifying is at 7am BST
Relive what happened in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.
A dull end to qualifying sees Verstappen claim pole.
Top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell and Tsunoda.
A good lap from Perez as he slots into second, 0.066s behind Verstappen.
Verstappen goes quickest of all in sector one.
Leclerc slots into seventh after a poor final sector.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Tsunoda and Leclerc.
Can anyone get near Verstappen?
Out in Q2: Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Ocon.
Strong lap from Hamilton to move into third; Russell only seventh.
Tsunoda, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Albon.
A strong lap from Norris to go third in the McLaren, 0.2s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen surges to the top but he's only 0.012s ahead of Perez currently.
Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.
Leclerc moves up to fourth in the Ferrari, 0.4s down on Verstappen.
Focus now turns to the midfield scrap to make it into Q2.
Albon moves up to 11th; Sargeant into 15th now.
In the drop-zone: Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen and Zhou.
A 1m28.866s puts Verstappen top of the pile, 0.3s ahead of Alonso. Perez and Piastri complete the top four.
Russell is released into the path of Piastri, forcing the McLaren to take evasive action. One for the stewards.
A 1m31.203s for Magnussen. No other cars are out on track currently.
Magnussen is the first driver out on track on the softs.
Based on FP3, Mercedes were closest with Russell and Hamilton inside the top four.
Norris showed flashes of pace in the McLaren, setting the fastest first sector of everyone.
