Tsunoda, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Albon.
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.
- Qualifying is at 7am BST
Can anyone stop Max Verstappen taking another pole position? Follow qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix here with the Crash.net blog.
A strong lap from Norris to go third in the McLaren, 0.2s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen surges to the top but he's only 0.012s ahead of Perez currently.
Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.
Leclerc moves up to fourth in the Ferrari, 0.4s down on Verstappen.
Focus now turns to the midfield scrap to make it into Q2.
Albon moves up to 11th; Sargeant into 15th now.
In the drop-zone: Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen and Zhou.
A 1m28.866s puts Verstappen top of the pile, 0.3s ahead of Alonso. Perez and Piastri complete the top four.
Russell is released into the path of Piastri, forcing the McLaren to take evasive action. One for the stewards.
A 1m31.203s for Magnussen. No other cars are out on track currently.
Magnussen is the first driver out on track on the softs.
Based on FP3, Mercedes were closest with Russell and Hamilton inside the top four.
Norris showed flashes of pace in the McLaren, setting the fastest first sector of everyone.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.
We're under 30 minutes away from the start of Q1 at Suzuka with qualifying set to be dry.