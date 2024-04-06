Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen taking another pole position? Follow qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix here with the Crash.net blog.

06 Apr 2024
07:34
In the drop-zone currently

Tsunoda, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Albon.

07:31
Norris into third

A strong lap from Norris to go third in the McLaren, 0.2s down on Verstappen.

07:29
Q2 underway

Verstappen surges to the top but he's only 0.012s ahead of Perez currently. 

07:20
Out in Q1

Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou.

07:18
Chequered flag

Leclerc moves up to fourth in the Ferrari, 0.4s down on Verstappen.

Focus now turns to the midfield scrap to make it into Q2.

07:15
Into the final three minutes

Albon moves up to 11th; Sargeant into 15th now.

07:12
Six minutes on the clock

In the drop-zone: Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen and Zhou.

07:09
Impressive lap from Verstappen

A 1m28.866s puts Verstappen top of the pile, 0.3s ahead of Alonso. Perez and Piastri complete the top four.

07:07
A near-miss in the pit lane

Russell is released into the path of Piastri, forcing the McLaren to take evasive action. One for the stewards. 

07:04
First time on the board

A 1m31.203s for Magnussen. No other cars are out on track currently. 

07:00
Q1 is underway

Magnussen is the first driver out on track on the softs.

06:56
Less than five minutes to go until Q1
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
06:50
Red Bull's nearest challenger?

Based on FP3, Mercedes were closest with Russell and Hamilton inside the top four.

Norris showed flashes of pace in the McLaren, setting the fastest first sector of everyone.

06:41
How to watch qualifying?

06:34
The man to beat
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
06:33
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

We're under 30 minutes away from the start of Q1 at Suzuka with qualifying set to be dry. 