2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Russell, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Hamilton.
What an ending to qualifying as Russell takes pole in Las Vegas ahead of Sainz.
Gasly is third in the Alpine - incredible effort.
All 10 cars are out on track. Who can topple Russell?
Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Hamilton.
Hamilton ran wide on his hot lap.
Verstappen is the first driver out on track.
We have a start time!
"Absolutely gutted but we’re thankful Franco is okay. Devastating for the team following a tough Qualifying with things looking positive after FP3. Our crew are in for a long night but we will do our best to come back stronger tomorrow."
"There’s a lot of debris on track and some potential barrier repairs needed, the circuit operations team are currently working on this."
As Colapinto's car is being recovered and the track is being repaired, Q3 has been understandably delayed.
Ocon, Magnussen, Zhou, Colapinto and Lawson.
Another major shunt for Williams. Colapinto has crashed as Q2 has come to an end.
A mighty lap from Hamilton as he sets a 1m32.567s, 0.212s ahead of Russell.
Chequered flag falls though...
Out in Q2 currently: Gasly, Colapinto, Ocon, Lawson and Zhou.
Third for Leclerc (0.135s off Russell) and sixth for Sainz (0.267s off Russell).
He pips Hamilton by 0.051s to take top spot off Hamilton.
Hamilton leads Piastri by just 0.001s, while Verstappen is 0.065s off in third.
All 15 cars are out on track.
Perez, Alonso, Albon, Bottas and Stroll.
It's a Mercedes 1-2 - but the focus is on who will be knocked out in Q1.
A 1m33.299s for Verstappen now - 0.064s ahead of Russell.
Confirmation that Mercedes are in the mix as Russell goes fastest with a 1m33.363s, 0.083s ahead of Leclerc. Piastri is 0.087s off in third.
A good lap from Sainz as he splits the two McLarens.
Leclerc had gone fastest but both McLarens continue to find time. Piastri remains ahead of Norris though.