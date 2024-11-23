Franco Colapinto's wrecked Williams
Franco Colapinto's wrecked Williams

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

23 Nov 2024
07:26
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying in Las Vegas.

07:23
Top 10

Russell, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hulkenberg and Hamilton.

07:22
It's pole for Russell!

What an ending to qualifying as Russell takes pole in Las Vegas ahead of Sainz.

Gasly is third in the Alpine - incredible effort.

07:19
Two minutes to go

All 10 cars are out on track. Who can topple Russell?

07:16
Order after the first runs

Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Hamilton.

Hamilton ran wide on his hot lap.

07:09
Q3 is underway

Verstappen is the first driver out on track.

07:07
Q3 will start in three minutes

We have a start time!

07:03
More from the FIA
"Barrier repairs are now done, the track is being cleared for Q3 to start shortly."
07:02
Williams statement

"Absolutely gutted but we’re thankful Franco is okay. Devastating for the team following a tough Qualifying with things looking positive after FP3. Our crew are in for a long night but we will do our best to come back stronger tomorrow."

06:51
News from the FIA

 "There’s a lot of debris on track and some potential barrier repairs needed, the circuit operations team are currently working on this."

06:48
Delay to Q3

As Colapinto's car is being recovered and the track is being repaired, Q3 has been understandably delayed.

06:43
Out in Q2

Ocon, Magnussen, Zhou, Colapinto and Lawson.

06:42
Colapinto has crashed

Another major shunt for Williams. Colapinto has crashed as Q2 has come to an end. 

06:41
Hamilton goes fastest

A mighty lap from Hamilton as he sets a 1m32.567s, 0.212s ahead of Russell.

Chequered flag falls though...

06:37
Three minutes on the clock

Out in Q2 currently: Gasly, Colapinto, Ocon, Lawson and Zhou.

06:36
Ferrari put times on the board

Third for Leclerc (0.135s off Russell) and sixth for Sainz (0.267s off Russell).

06:34
Verstappen goes fastest

He pips Hamilton by 0.051s to take top spot off Hamilton.

06:30
Order after the first runs

Hamilton leads Piastri by just 0.001s, while Verstappen is 0.065s off in third.

06:27
Q2 is underway

All 15 cars are out on track.

06:20
Out in Q1

Perez, Alonso, Albon, Bottas and Stroll.

06:18
Chequered flag

It's a Mercedes 1-2 - but the focus is on who will be knocked out in Q1.

06:16
Verstappen on top now

A 1m33.299s for Verstappen now - 0.064s ahead of Russell.

06:14
Russell goes fastest now

Confirmation that Mercedes are in the mix as Russell goes fastest with a 1m33.363s, 0.083s ahead of Leclerc. Piastri is 0.087s off in third.

06:13
Sainz splits the McLarens

A good lap from Sainz as he splits the two McLarens.

06:11
Piastri improves

Leclerc had gone fastest but both McLarens continue to find time. Piastri remains ahead of Norris though.

