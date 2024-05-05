2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
Relive the action from Miami as Lando Norris claimed his first F1 win.
- The Miami Grand Prix kicked off at 9pm UK time
Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Ocon.
He's done it! Norris ends his long wait to become a winner in F1.
Norris' lead is up to 7.1s.
Norris continues to pump in some mighty laps as he looks to be on course for his first F1 win.
Norris has increased his gap over Verstappen up to 6.4s.
The current order: Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Ocon.
Alonso gets past Ocon into ninth! Like a lot of the moves today, he uses DRS into Turn 11.
Things are hotting up in the batle for ninth as Alonso attacks Ocon into Turn 11.
Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Ocon and Alonso.
Norris' gap over Verstappen is currently 4.4s.
Norris' lead at the front is up to 3.5s over Verstappen.
Norris, Vertstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Ocon and Alonso is the top 10.
He has front wing damage after some contact with Sainz.
Sainz slides but get through Piastri into Turn 17 as their battle goes down to Turn 1 on the following lap.
Regardless, the Ferrari is through.
"I can't get the car to turn, it's a disaster," Verstappen reports.
He's now running in DRS range of Perez for sixth.
Norris puts in another fastest lap of the race to extend his lead over Verstappen to 2.1s.
Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell and Ocon.
Things get tight between Piastri and Sainz as they battle into Turn 11.
Hamilton gets through on Tsunoda as well.
Norris' lead over Verstappen is at 1.4s.
Norris remains ahead of Verstappen after the Safety Car. Leclerc, Piastri and Sainz complete the top five.
The race will resume at the end of Lap 32.
Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Tsundoa, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Albon, Zhou, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Bottas and Magnussen.
Contact between Sargeant and Magnussen results in a Safety Car.
This allows Norris to pit and rejoin ahead of Verstappen.