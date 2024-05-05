Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of Sprint. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

Relive the action from Miami as Lando Norris claimed his first F1 win.

  • The Miami Grand Prix kicked off at 9pm UK time
05 May 2024
22:45
Race results from Miami

The full order from Miami as Norris takes his first F1 win 

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
22:41
Top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Ocon.

22:40
Norris is a race winner

He's done it! Norris ends his long wait to become a winner in F1.

22:31
Two laps to go

Norris' lead is up to 7.1s.

22:30
Three laps to go

Norris continues to pump in some mighty laps as he looks to be on course for his first F1 win.

22:28
Five laps to go

Norris has increased his gap over Verstappen up to 6.4s.

22:26
Lap 51/57

The current order: Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Ocon.

22:21
Lap 49/57

Alonso gets past Ocon into ninth! Like a lot of the moves today, he uses DRS into Turn 11.

22:19
10 laps to go

Things are hotting up in the batle for ninth as Alonso attacks Ocon into Turn 11. 

22:17
Order on Lap 46

Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Ocon and Alonso.

22:16
Norris controlling things at the front

Norris' gap over Verstappen is currently 4.4s.

22:12
15 laps to go

Norris' lead at the front is up to 3.5s over Verstappen.

22:10
Lap 41/57

Norris, Vertstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Russell, Ocon and Alonso is the top 10.

22:09
Piastri into the pit lane

He has front wing damage after some contact with Sainz. 

22:08
Hard racing between Sainz and Piastri

Sainz slides but get through Piastri into Turn 17 as their battle goes down to Turn 1 on the following lap.

Regardless, the Ferrari is through.

22:06
Verstappen radio

"I can't get the car to turn, it's a disaster," Verstappen reports. 

22:05
Great pace from Hamilton

He's now running in DRS range of Perez for sixth. 

22:03
Lap 37/57

Norris puts in another fastest lap of the race to extend his lead over Verstappen to 2.1s.

22:01
The order on Lap 36

Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Tsunoda,  Russell and Ocon.

22:00
Lap 35/57

Things get tight between Piastri and Sainz as they battle into Turn 11.

Hamilton gets through on Tsunoda as well.

21:58
Lap 34/57

Norris' lead over Verstappen is at 1.4s.

21:57
Norris retains the lead

Norris remains ahead of Verstappen after the Safety Car. Leclerc, Piastri and Sainz complete the top five.

21:55
Safety Car in this lap...

The race will resume at the end of Lap 32.

21:52
Order under the Safety Car

Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Tsundoa, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Albon, Zhou, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Bottas and Magnussen.

21:50
Safety Car deployed

Contact between Sargeant and Magnussen results in a Safety Car.

This allows Norris to pit and rejoin ahead of Verstappen.