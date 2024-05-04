2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race and Qualifying LIVE

Verstappen gets away well and holds onto the lead from Leclerc into Turn 1.
Ricciardo barges past Perez to move into third!
The safety car is deployed with Norris stopped on track after an incident at the start.
The five red lights go out and we are racing in Miami for the first time this weekend!
Everyone is starting on the medium compound except Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant, who have gone for softs.
A huge blow to Ocon's hopes of scoring Alpine's first point of the season.
He has been hit with a 10-second time penalty he will have to serve in the sprint race for that bizarre pit lane collision with Leclerc.
A costly error.
We are edging closer to the start. Will it be another sprint success for Verstappen, or can someone stop him?
"The guy was completely sleeping, I don't know who that was but...even the mechanics were telling him to stop I think."
Drama in the pit lane as Esteban Ocon is released into the path of Charles Leclerc and hits the Ferrari driver.
Ocon was wheeled back into the garage so that damage to the Frenchman's front wing could be repaired, while Leclerc appeared to get away without major damage.
Could a penalty be coming Alpine's way?
Alex Albon will start the Miami sprint race after Williams made suspension changes to his car post-qualifying.
Teammate Logan Sargeant is 18th, with the penalised Sauber of Valtteri Bottas lining up from 19th.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix sprint race - we are just 30 minutes away from lights out.
A reminder that Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is looking to make it two sprint wins in consecutive weekends after beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to pole yesterday.
Leclerc will hope to challenge Verstappen after only missing out by 0.108 seconds in the sprint qualifying battle.
Daniel Ricciardo claimed a surprise fourth in his RB and will start on the second row of the grid alongside Sergio Perez.
The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from a lowly 11th and 12th after a disappointing performance in sprint qualifying.