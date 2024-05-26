Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

26 May 2024
16:35
That's a wrap

16:34
Full race results from Monte Carlo

The full classification from the 78-lap race in Monaco

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
16:27
Top 10

Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly. 

16:26
Leclerc wins on home soil!

He's done it... Charles Leclerc wins the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix! 

16:26
Final lap

Leclerc just has to bring it home...

16:25
Two laps to go

It's the status quo out there currently with Leclerc in the lead ahead of Piastri.

16:22
Four laps to go

Leclerc is now 9.1s ahead of Piastri, who has Sainz for close company.

16:18
Piastri's struggling

The gap to Leclerc is now 7.5s as Sainz pressures him with DRS. Norris running just behind in DRS also.

16:16
Great pace from Leclerc

He's increased his lead over Piastri up to 5.1s.

16:14
10 Laps to go

Leclerc has a 2.6s lead over Piastri. Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen and Hamilton are running on the lead lap.

Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly complete the top 10 currently. 

16:07
Lap 63/78

Verstappen is now directly behind Russell in the fight for fifth but he can't get close enough to make a move just yet.

16:05
Verstappen in DRS range

Verstappen is now in DRS range of Russell in the fight for fifth. Things could get tasty here.

16:03
Verstappen is flying

He's now running 2.4s behind Russell in the fight for fourth.

16:00
Lap 58/78

Leclerc's lead over Piastri is at 1.5s. Sainz is now 4.1s the top two as he backs Norris up to ensure he doesn't have a pit stop gap over Russell.

15:58
Things are hotting up at the front

Sainz is really backing up Norris to ensure he doesn't have a pit stop window over Russell.

15:57
Lap 55/78

Russell under pressure as Verstappen sets a 1m15.815s, three seconds quicker than the Mercedes driver.

15:54
Red Bull respond with Verstappen

Verstappen rejoins ahead of Hamilton in sixth. That will leave Russell vulnerable ahead as he surely can't stop.

15:52
Lap 52/78

Mercedes pit Hamilton for the hards. He has a clear pit stop gap behind to Tsunoda.

15:52
Leclerc ups the pace

He sets a 1m17.790s now to extend the gap over Piastri to 1.7s. 

15:50
Puncture for Stroll

He comes into the pit lane and rejoins in 16th.

15:48
The order on Lap 48

Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon, Gasly, Stroll, Aonso, Ricciardo, Sargeant, Zhou and Bottas.

15:44
On track in Monaco
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
15:42
Aston Martin pit Stroll

He pits in 11th and rejoins there after some great work from Alonso to hold the pack up.

15:40
A bit of a traffic jam in Monaco

The leaders are now getting through some of the backmarkers. This is allowing Russell to reduce the gap and thus not allow any of the top four to pit.

15:36
Eyes on the gap between Norris and Russell

It's at 17.8s. Once it gets to 20 seconds, Norris will be able to make a free pit stop.