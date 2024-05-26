Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction and news following the Monaco Grand Prix.
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly.
He's done it... Charles Leclerc wins the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix!
Leclerc just has to bring it home...
It's the status quo out there currently with Leclerc in the lead ahead of Piastri.
Leclerc is now 9.1s ahead of Piastri, who has Sainz for close company.
The gap to Leclerc is now 7.5s as Sainz pressures him with DRS. Norris running just behind in DRS also.
He's increased his lead over Piastri up to 5.1s.
Leclerc has a 2.6s lead over Piastri. Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen and Hamilton are running on the lead lap.
Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly complete the top 10 currently.
Verstappen is now directly behind Russell in the fight for fifth but he can't get close enough to make a move just yet.
Verstappen is now in DRS range of Russell in the fight for fifth. Things could get tasty here.
He's now running 2.4s behind Russell in the fight for fourth.
Leclerc's lead over Piastri is at 1.5s. Sainz is now 4.1s the top two as he backs Norris up to ensure he doesn't have a pit stop gap over Russell.
Sainz is really backing up Norris to ensure he doesn't have a pit stop window over Russell.
Russell under pressure as Verstappen sets a 1m15.815s, three seconds quicker than the Mercedes driver.
Verstappen rejoins ahead of Hamilton in sixth. That will leave Russell vulnerable ahead as he surely can't stop.
Mercedes pit Hamilton for the hards. He has a clear pit stop gap behind to Tsunoda.
He sets a 1m17.790s now to extend the gap over Piastri to 1.7s.
He comes into the pit lane and rejoins in 16th.
Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon, Gasly, Stroll, Aonso, Ricciardo, Sargeant, Zhou and Bottas.
He pits in 11th and rejoins there after some great work from Alonso to hold the pack up.
The leaders are now getting through some of the backmarkers. This is allowing Russell to reduce the gap and thus not allow any of the top four to pit.
It's at 17.8s. Once it gets to 20 seconds, Norris will be able to make a free pit stop.