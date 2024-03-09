Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - As it happened

Re-live the action from Saudi Arabia - the second race of the 2024 F1 season

Max Verstappen stormed to his ninth victory in a row, dominating the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc joined him on the podium.

09 Mar 2024
17:32
A penalty for Magnussen also

A 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Albon.

17:31
Penalty for Perez

A five-second time penalty for an unsafe release.

17:29
Norris cleared by the stewards

No penalty for the McLaren driver after some complaints of a jump start. 

17:28
Order on Lap 14

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bearman.

17:26
Red Bulls on the move

Verstappen breezes past Norris into Turn 1 for second; Hamilton loses out to Perez in the same corner.

17:25
Incidents noted by the stewards

Norris' race start as well as Perez's potential unsafe release.

17:22
Norris leads!

Norris keeps his lead over Verstappen and Hamilton.

Perez, Leclerc and Piastri complete the top six. 

17:20
Safety Car in this lap!

The race will resume on Lap 10 with Norris leading the way on mediums.

17:18
Order under the Safety Car

Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Tsunoda, Bearman, Magnussen, Albon, Ocon, Bottas, Sargeant, Ricciardo.

Norris, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Zhou haven't stopped - everyone else is on hards.

17:16
Pit stops

Norris, Hamilton and Hulkenberg have stayed out.

Everyone else has come into the pit lane.

17:14
Safety Car deployed

Will anyone come into the pit lane? 

17:14
Stroll has crashed

Very likely to be a Safety Car here...

17:12
Lap 6/50

The gap between Verstappen and Perez has remained stable at 2.4s.

Leclerc is running 1.1s behind in third now. 

17:09
Lap 4/50

Perez into second!

Not much Leclerc could have done as Perez gets the move done into Turn 1.

17:08
Lap 3/50

Verstappen's lead over Leclerc is currently 1.7s, while Perez is running within DRS range of the Ferrari driver.

17:07
Problems for Gasly

Alpine have called him into the pit lane - he's out of the race with a gearbox problem.

17:06
Current top 10

Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Alonso, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Stroll and Tsunoda.

17:05
Start

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 from Leclerc and Perez. 

Alonso, Piastri and Norris round out the top six. 

17:03
It's lights out in Saudi Arabia!

Here we go then... can anyone stop Verstappen in Jeddah tonight? 

17:00
Formation lap is underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap in Saudi Arabia. 

16:57
Tyres

Mediums for everyone except softs for Bearman and Bottas.

16:53
Frederic Vasseur looks ahead to the race

"[Bearman] did very well yesterday, for sure it was not an easy one. but we know the race is more difficult with lots of things to manage. But he's very relaxed and I think he can do it. Considering Jeddah is overall the most difficult of the season, I think he did very well but we need to not put too much pressure on it."

16:46
15 minutes to go now until lights out
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
16:40
Verstappen previews the race

"It's a street circuit, a lot of things can happen always. Yellow flags, Safety Cars, and stuff.

"Also from our side we changed quite a few things on the car from practice, FP1 and FP2, so hopefully it's in the right direction for the race run as well."

16:30
Drama in the pit lane

A close moment between Tsunoda and Norris as the RB drivers comes out of his garage.

Norris reports over team radio: "Yeah, we nearly crashed."