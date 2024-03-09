A 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Albon.
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - As it happened
Re-live the action from Saudi Arabia - the second race of the 2024 F1 season
Max Verstappen stormed to his ninth victory in a row, dominating the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc joined him on the podium.
A five-second time penalty for an unsafe release.
No penalty for the McLaren driver after some complaints of a jump start.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bearman.
Verstappen breezes past Norris into Turn 1 for second; Hamilton loses out to Perez in the same corner.
Norris' race start as well as Perez's potential unsafe release.
Norris keeps his lead over Verstappen and Hamilton.
Perez, Leclerc and Piastri complete the top six.
The race will resume on Lap 10 with Norris leading the way on mediums.
Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Tsunoda, Bearman, Magnussen, Albon, Ocon, Bottas, Sargeant, Ricciardo.
Norris, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Zhou haven't stopped - everyone else is on hards.
Norris, Hamilton and Hulkenberg have stayed out.
Everyone else has come into the pit lane.
Will anyone come into the pit lane?
Very likely to be a Safety Car here...
The gap between Verstappen and Perez has remained stable at 2.4s.
Leclerc is running 1.1s behind in third now.
Perez into second!
Not much Leclerc could have done as Perez gets the move done into Turn 1.
Verstappen's lead over Leclerc is currently 1.7s, while Perez is running within DRS range of the Ferrari driver.
Alpine have called him into the pit lane - he's out of the race with a gearbox problem.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Piastri, Alonso, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Stroll and Tsunoda.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 from Leclerc and Perez.
Alonso, Piastri and Norris round out the top six.
Here we go then... can anyone stop Verstappen in Jeddah tonight?
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap in Saudi Arabia.
Mediums for everyone except softs for Bearman and Bottas.
"[Bearman] did very well yesterday, for sure it was not an easy one. but we know the race is more difficult with lots of things to manage. But he's very relaxed and I think he can do it. Considering Jeddah is overall the most difficult of the season, I think he did very well but we need to not put too much pressure on it."
"It's a street circuit, a lot of things can happen always. Yellow flags, Safety Cars, and stuff.
"Also from our side we changed quite a few things on the car from practice, FP1 and FP2, so hopefully it's in the right direction for the race run as well."
A close moment between Tsunoda and Norris as the RB drivers comes out of his garage.
Norris reports over team radio: "Yeah, we nearly crashed."