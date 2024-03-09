Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
LIVE

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It's race day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen starting on pole for the 34th time in his F1 career.

Verstappen dominated qualifying, beating Charles Leclerc by 0.3s.

Like in Bahrain, the battle behind Verstappen looks set to be tightly-fought between Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

Oliver Bearman will also be making his first F1 start, standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. He's set to start from 11th on the grid.

09 Mar 2024
18:22
Two laps to go

The top 10 looks set in stone going into the final two laps.

18:20
Three laps to go

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman, Norris, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

18:14
Russell in DRS range

Russell is now right behind Alonso in the fight for fifth.

Norris and Hamilton are closing in on Bearman also.

18:11
Lap 42/50

Verstappen's lead over Perez is at 8.7s, who is 12.2s ahead of Leclerc.

18:09
Order on Lap 40

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman, Norris, Hamilton and Zhou.

18:08
Hamilton in DRS range of Norris

Hamilton sets the fastest lap of the race to close within DRS range of Norris.

18:05
Norris is the next driver in

McLaren put him on the softs as well.

18:04
Hamilton into the pit lane

On Lap 37, Hamilton comes into the pit lane. He's on the softs.

18:01
Piastri still can't get past

He looks like he got the move done on Hamilton but runs wide at Turn 1.

18:00
Under the lights in Saudi Arabia
17:55
Great work from Magnussen

His stern defence on the likes of Tsunoda and Ocon has allowed Hulkenberg to build a substantial gap.

The German could be on for a point here.

17:53
Order on Lap 30

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman and Hulkenberg.

17:50
Lap 1 in Saudi Arabia
17:48
Leclerc into third

The Ferrari driver get past Norris into Turn 1 with the use of DRS.

17:47
Things are hotting up

Leclerc is now in DRS range of Norris for third, who has yet to make his first pit stop of the afternoon.

17:44
The order on Lap 24

Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman and Hulkenberg.

17:43
Another penalty for Magnussen

He gets a second 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

17:41
Bearman up to ninth!

A tidy drive from the Ferrari driver to move into ninth now. He gets past Hulkenberg with DRS.

17:37
Piastri hunting down Hamilton

Piastri remains in DRS range of Hamilton, who has yet to make a pit stop. The McLaren straight-line speed looks quite poor though.

17:34
Perez back into second

He's got past Norris now but the gap to Verstappen is 5.4s.

17:34
Order on Lap 17

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bearman.

17:32
A penalty for Magnussen also

A 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Albon.

17:31
Penalty for Perez

A five-second time penalty for an unsafe release.

17:29
Norris cleared by the stewards

No penalty for the McLaren driver after some complaints of a jump start. 

17:28
Order on Lap 14

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bearman.