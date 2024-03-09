The top 10 looks set in stone going into the final two laps.
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
- The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix kicks off at 5pm UK time.
- How to watch F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
- Starting grid for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
It's race day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen starting on pole for the 34th time in his F1 career.
Verstappen dominated qualifying, beating Charles Leclerc by 0.3s.
Like in Bahrain, the battle behind Verstappen looks set to be tightly-fought between Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.
Oliver Bearman will also be making his first F1 start, standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. He's set to start from 11th on the grid.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman, Norris, Hamilton and Hulkenberg.
Russell is now right behind Alonso in the fight for fifth.
Norris and Hamilton are closing in on Bearman also.
Verstappen's lead over Perez is at 8.7s, who is 12.2s ahead of Leclerc.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman, Norris, Hamilton and Zhou.
Hamilton sets the fastest lap of the race to close within DRS range of Norris.
McLaren put him on the softs as well.
On Lap 37, Hamilton comes into the pit lane. He's on the softs.
He looks like he got the move done on Hamilton but runs wide at Turn 1.
His stern defence on the likes of Tsunoda and Ocon has allowed Hulkenberg to build a substantial gap.
The German could be on for a point here.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman and Hulkenberg.
The Ferrari driver get past Norris into Turn 1 with the use of DRS.
Leclerc is now in DRS range of Norris for third, who has yet to make his first pit stop of the afternoon.
Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Bearman and Hulkenberg.
He gets a second 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
A tidy drive from the Ferrari driver to move into ninth now. He gets past Hulkenberg with DRS.
Piastri remains in DRS range of Hamilton, who has yet to make a pit stop. The McLaren straight-line speed looks quite poor though.
He's got past Norris now but the gap to Verstappen is 5.4s.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bearman.
A 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Albon.
A five-second time penalty for an unsafe release.
No penalty for the McLaren driver after some complaints of a jump start.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Hulkenberg and Bearman.