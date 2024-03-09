2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

It's race day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen starting on pole for the 34th time in his F1 career.

Verstappen dominated qualifying, beating Charles Leclerc by 0.3s.

Like in Bahrain, the battle behind Verstappen looks set to be tightly-fought between Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

Oliver Bearman will also be making his first F1 start, standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. He's set to start from 11th on the grid.