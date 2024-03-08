Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

Re-live all the action from qualifying at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen stormed to yet another pole position, dominating qualifying by 0.3s in Saudi Arabia.

Charles Leclerc will start from second on the grid, just ahead of Sergio Perez.

08 Mar 2024
18:12
That's a wrap

That's qualifying done and dusted. 

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news from Saudi Arabia. 

18:11
Full result from qualifying

Here's the top 10 result from qualifying in Saudi Arabia...

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
18:06
It's pole for Verstappen!

A 1m27.472s for Verstappen, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.

Perez, Alonso, Piastri, Norris,  Russell, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Stroll complete the top 10.

18:04
Hamilton improves

He moves into seventh overall in the Mercedes. Not great.

18:02
Onto the final runs

All 10 cars are out on track.

17:58
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Stroll, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

17:57
Verstappen storms to provisional pole

A 1m27.472s - a mighty lap from the Dutchman - puts him 0.3s ahead of Perez. Alonso into third.

17:54
Time for Q3

Can anyone topple Verstappen here? 

17:46
Out in Q2

Bearman, Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.

17:45
Hamilton improves

But it's only good enough for ninth overall.

17:43
In the drop-zone

Bearman, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Abon and Hulkenberg.

17:42
McLarens

Norris and Piastri slot into fourth and fifth respectively.

Bearman only manages 11th overall.

17:39
Leclerc into third

On a used set of tyres, he slots into third, just a tenth off Verstappen.

17:38
Verstappen storms to the top

A 1m28.078s for Verstappen puts him a tenth clear of Alonso.

Stroll into fourth - showing Aston Martin have good pace here.

17:34
Q2 back underway

Bearman leads the pack out of the pit lane for the remainder of Q2. 

17:30
11 minutes on the clock

Times on the board: Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Magnussen.

17:29
Red flag

Hulkenberg has been told to switch off the car - he's out of qualifying.

17:29
Yellow flag

Looks like Hulkenberg has stopped out on track. 

17:25
Q2 underway

The next part of qualifying has started...

17:25
News from the stewards
Bearman is under investigation for failing to follow the race director's notes - driving slowly.
 
17:19
Out in Q1

Bottas, Ocon, Gasly, Sargeant and Zhou.

17:18
Chequered flag

A number of drivers are still on laps here.

17:17
Verstappen restores order

A 1m28.171s puts him back on top now.

17:17
Zhou on track

With two minutes to go, Sauber have repaired Zhou's car. Can he get around in time to set a final lap? 

17:15
Leclerc goes quickest

A 1m28.318s puts him top of the order, over a tenth ahead of Verstappen.