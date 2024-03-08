2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

That's qualifying done and dusted.
Max Verstappen stormed to yet another pole position, dominating qualifying by 0.3s in Saudi Arabia.
Charles Leclerc will start from second on the grid, just ahead of Sergio Perez.
A 1m27.472s for Verstappen, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.
Perez, Alonso, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Stroll complete the top 10.
He moves into seventh overall in the Mercedes. Not great.
All 10 cars are out on track.
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Stroll, Hamilton and Tsunoda.
A 1m27.472s - a mighty lap from the Dutchman - puts him 0.3s ahead of Perez. Alonso into third.
Can anyone topple Verstappen here?
Bearman, Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.
But it's only good enough for ninth overall.
Bearman, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Abon and Hulkenberg.
Norris and Piastri slot into fourth and fifth respectively.
Bearman only manages 11th overall.
On a used set of tyres, he slots into third, just a tenth off Verstappen.
A 1m28.078s for Verstappen puts him a tenth clear of Alonso.
Stroll into fourth - showing Aston Martin have good pace here.
Bearman leads the pack out of the pit lane for the remainder of Q2.
Times on the board: Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Magnussen.
Hulkenberg has been told to switch off the car - he's out of qualifying.
Looks like Hulkenberg has stopped out on track.
The next part of qualifying has started...
Bottas, Ocon, Gasly, Sargeant and Zhou.
A number of drivers are still on laps here.
A 1m28.171s puts him back on top now.
With two minutes to go, Sauber have repaired Zhou's car. Can he get around in time to set a final lap?
A 1m28.318s puts him top of the order, over a tenth ahead of Verstappen.