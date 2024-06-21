Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction to practice in Barcelona.
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
A recap of what happened during Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton top of the timesheets ahead of Sainz, Norris, Gasly and Verstappen.
Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Ocon and Bottas complete the top 10.
Teams are now focusing on race preparation with heavier fuel.
Perez moves up to 13th overall in the Red Bull, 0.8s down on Hamilton.
Hamilton takes to the top of the timesheets with a 1m13.264s, 0.022s ahead of Sainz.
A scrappy middle sector but it's enough to go third as he goes purple in the first and final sector.
He improves to a 1m13.286s to go 0.8s ahead of Russell.
Sargeant moves his Williams up into the top 10 as Perez heads out on the mediums.
"The car is still loose, I need the other wing."
Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Piastri, Gasly and Bottas.
He goes just over a tenth ahead of Norris now at the top of the timesheets.
Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 2-3 as he goes a tenth behind Norris.
A 1m14.197s for Norris puts him 0.8s ahead of Hamilton.
A 1m15.057s puts him 0.2s ahead of former teammate Bottas.
The second practice session of the weekend has kicked off in Spain.
He's been handed a reprimand after missing a fan zone event. While Stroll had a medical appointment, Aston Martin didn't follow the correct procedure.
Norris, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso and Albon.
Norris on top of the pile ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Russell and Perez.
"The clutch keeps anti-stalling!"