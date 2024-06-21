Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened during Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

21 Jun 2024
17:06
That's a wrap

17:04
FP2 report

Here's what happened in second practice at the Spanish Grand Prix

17:00
Chequered flag

Hamilton top of the timesheets ahead of Sainz, Norris, Gasly and Verstappen.

Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Ocon and Bottas complete the top 10.

16:55
On track in FP2
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
16:47
Into the final 15 minutes

Teams are now focusing on race preparation with heavier fuel. 

16:44
On top in FP2
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
16:40
Perez sets his lap on the softs

Perez moves up to 13th overall in the Red Bull, 0.8s down on Hamilton.

16:33
Order after the qualifying runs

Hamilton, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Ocon and Bottas.

16:30
Mercedes' form continues

Hamilton takes to the top of the timesheets with a 1m13.264s, 0.022s ahead of Sainz.

16:28
Verstappen goes third

A scrappy middle sector but it's enough to go third as he goes purple in the first and final sector. 

16:25
Big improvement from Sainz

He improves to a 1m13.286s to go 0.8s ahead of Russell.

16:22
Time for the qualifying simulations

Sargeant moves his Williams up into the top 10 as Perez heads out on the mediums.

16:16
Verstappen not happy

"The car is still loose, I need the other wing."

16:15
Current top 10

Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Piastri, Gasly and Bottas.

16:11
Russell storms to the top

He goes just over a tenth ahead of Norris now at the top of the timesheets.

16:10
Hamilton improves

Hamilton makes it a Mercedes 2-3 as he goes a tenth behind Norris. 

16:06
Norris lowers the benchmark

A 1m14.197s for Norris puts him 0.8s ahead of Hamilton.

16:03
Hamilton sets the early pace

A 1m15.057s puts him 0.2s ahead of former teammate Bottas.

16:00
FP2 kicks off

The second practice session of the weekend has kicked off in Spain.

15:47
Reprimand for Stroll

He's been handed a reprimand after missing a fan zone event. While Stroll had a medical appointment, Aston Martin didn't follow the correct procedure. 

15:33
Tight at the front in FP1
15:23
What happened in FP1?

Norris pips Verstappen to top spot in first practice

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
13:33
Top 10 in FP1

Norris, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Hamilton, Ocon, Alonso and Albon.

13:30
Chequered flag

Norris on top of the pile ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Russell and Perez.

13:27
Problem for Verstappen?

"The clutch keeps anti-stalling!"