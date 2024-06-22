Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,


2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

22 Jun 2024
16:07
That's a wrap

16:06
Full order from Barcelona

Full order from a thrilling qualifying session in Barcelona



16:02
It's pole for Norris

He beats Verstappen by 0.020s to take pole in Barcrlona. Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc and Sainz complete the top six. 

16:01
Norris has done it

What a lap from the McLaren driver!

16:01
What a lap from Verstappen

He improves to a 1m11.403s to go 0.3s clear.

Can Norris beat him? 

15:59
Time for the final runs in Q3

Piastri runs wide in the final sector so his lap is completely ruined. He's 10th.

15:56
Order after the first Q3 laps

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon, Perez and Piastri.

15:54
Strong laps from the two Mercedes

Third and fourth for Hamilton and Russell - but they're just over a tenth off.

15:52
Sainz slots into second

Just 0.2s between the top two as Norris goes quickest of anyone in the middle sector. 

15:52
Verstappen storms to the top

A 1m11.673s for Verstappen puts him on provisional pole.

15:51
All 10 cars are out there

Perez sets the early pace with a 1m13.061s. 

15:48
Q3 is underway

Perez takes to the track on a set of used softs. He only has one new set available. 

15:46
The fight for pole is on

Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Sainz and Leclerc all have two new sets of tyres. 

15:41
Out in Q2

Alonso, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Stroll and Zhou.

15:39
Good lap from Hamilton

He improves up to second-fastest, a tenth off Verstappen.

15:37
In the drop-zone currently

Ocon, Bottas, Alonso, Hamilton and Zhou.

15:35
Hamilton reports

"This tyre is bad."

15:34
All change at the front

A 1m11.653s for Verstappen is a mega lap, putting him 0.2s ahead of Norris. Sainz, Piastri and Leclerc complete the top five. 

15:32
Perez goes clear now

A 1m12.270s for the Red Bull driver allows him to pip Ocon. 

15:29
Stroll puts the first time on the board

A 1m13.630s for the Canadian puts him top of the pile.

15:27
Q2 is underway

No mad rush to get out on track though. 

15:19
Out in Q1

Magnussen, Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Albon and Sargeant are out in Q1.

15:18
Hamilton goes quickest

A 1m12.143s puts him top of the order.

15:17
Plenty of improvements

Ocon, Bottas, Zhou and Magnussen all move into the top 10.

15:14
Albon improves

He's out of the drop-zone and moves into 12th ahead of Bottas. 