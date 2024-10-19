2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Text coverage of qualifying for the 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix.
Follow all of the action from the Circuit of the Americas with the Crash.net live blog.
- Qualifying kicks off at 11pm
Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Magnussen and Hulkenberg.
He runs wide which allows Sainz to get past. Drama on the last lap here in Austin.
Verstappen is well clear of Norris, who has Sainz and Leclerc behind him.
The Ferraris are now in DRS range of Norris for second.
The main battle at the front looks to be between Leclerc and Sainz - there's 0.5s between those two in the fight for third.
Tsunoda and Piastri are fighting hard out there for 10th. It's not for points - as top eight is points in the sprint - but the RB driver is still ahead.
Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Perez and Tsunoda.
Piastri is in 11th but has a five-second time penalty for an incident with Gasly.
Verstappen has responded to Norris' pace as he pulls to 2.0s clear at the front.
Leclerc gets past Russell with an identical move to the one Sainz pulled a lap earlier.
With the hotter conditions, it looks like Mercedes are struggling more.
He pulls off a bold move on Russell into Turn 15. The Mercedes driver is now under pressure from Leclerc.
Norris on a charge now in second. He's running 1.4s behind Verstappen in the battle for the lead.
Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Perez.
Piastri is up to 12th.
Russell begins to attack Norris now with the use of DRS into Turn 12. Norris keeps him behind.
Verstappen's lead at the start of Lap 7 is up to 2.1s.
Sainz finally makes the move stick on Leclerc in the battle for fourth. They're running 1.7s behind Russell ahead though now.
Verstappen has broken DRS to Norris, with his lead now over one-second.
Russell looks very pacey in third though, 0.5s behind the McLaren driver.
It's tight at the front with Verstappen still in the lead of the race. However, Norris is right behind and in DRS range.
A great scrap between the two Ferraris with Sainz attempting a number of lunges on teammate Leclerc.
Leclerc fends him off for now though.
Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Perez.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1, but Norris has made a great start. The McLaren driver is up to second.
Can Verstappen extend his championship lead? Or will Norris close in again?
He says over team radio: "Something is clicking when i brake. Front right wheel."
Verstappen leads the pack away from pole position.
All 20 drivers are out on the mediums.
Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Perez, Gasly, Stroll, Alonso, Lawson, Piastri, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou.
Pit lane: Albon.