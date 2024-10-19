Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in parc ferme
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in parc ferme
LIVE

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Text coverage of qualifying for the 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix.

Follow all of the action from the Circuit of the Americas with the Crash.net live blog. 

19:47
Full results from the sprint

The full classification from the sprint race in Austin

19:36
Top 8 in the sprint

Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Magnussen and Hulkenberg.

19:35
A mistake for Norris

He runs wide which allows Sainz to get past. Drama on the last lap here in Austin.

19:34
Onto the final lap

Verstappen is well clear of Norris, who has Sainz and Leclerc behind him.

19:32
Two laps to go

The Ferraris are now in DRS range of Norris for second. 

19:30
Into the final four laps

The main battle at the front looks to be between Leclerc and Sainz - there's 0.5s between those two in the fight for third.

19:27
Great battle in the midfield

Tsunoda and Piastri are fighting hard out there for 10th. It's not for points - as top eight is points in the sprint - but the RB driver is still ahead.

19:24
The order on Lap 13/19

Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Perez and Tsunoda.

Piastri is in 11th but has a five-second time penalty for an incident with Gasly.

19:22
Lap 11/19

Verstappen has responded to Norris' pace as he pulls to 2.0s clear at the front.

19:20
Lap 10/19

Leclerc gets past Russell with an identical move to the one Sainz pulled a lap earlier.

With the hotter conditions, it looks like Mercedes are struggling more.

19:19
Sainz into the top three

He pulls off a bold move on Russell into Turn 15. The Mercedes driver is now under pressure from Leclerc.

19:17
Lap 9/19

Norris on a charge now in second. He's running 1.4s behind Verstappen in the battle for the lead.

19:16
The order on Lap 8

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Perez.

Piastri is up to 12th.

19:14
Russell on the attack

Russell begins to attack Norris now with the use of DRS into Turn 12. Norris keeps him behind.

Verstappen's lead at the start of Lap 7 is up to 2.1s.

19:12
Lap 5/19

Sainz finally makes the move stick on Leclerc in the battle for fourth. They're running 1.7s behind Russell ahead though now.

19:11
Lap 4/19

Verstappen has broken DRS to Norris, with his lead now over one-second.

Russell looks very pacey in third though, 0.5s behind the McLaren driver.

19:09
Lap 3/19

It's tight at the front with Verstappen still in the lead of the race. However, Norris is right behind and in DRS range.

19:08
Lap 2/19

A great scrap between the two Ferraris with Sainz attempting a number of lunges on teammate Leclerc.

Leclerc fends him off for now though.

19:05
The order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Perez.

19:04
Verstappen leads

Verstappen leads into Turn 1, but Norris has made a great start. The McLaren driver is up to second. 

19:03
The sprint is underway

Can Verstappen extend his championship lead? Or will Norris close in again? 

19:02
Hamilton reports a possible issue

He says over team radio: "Something is clicking when i brake. Front right wheel."

19:00
The formation lap is underway

Verstappen leads the pack away from pole position.

18:57
Tyres

All 20 drivers are out on the mediums.

18:57
Reminder of the grid

Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Perez, Gasly, Stroll, Alonso, Lawson, Piastri, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou.

Pit lane: Albon.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
29m ago
Lewis Hamilton had ‘zero pace’ in ‘confusing’ sprint for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris cleared of ‘erratic driving’ in Charles Leclerc battle
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
“Like old times” - Max Verstappen buoyed to be “racing again” after Austin sprint win
Max Verstappen leads the Austin sprint race
Max Verstappen leads the Austin sprint race
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen boosts F1 title lead with United States GP sprint win
Max Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 sprint races since 2021
Max Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 sprint races since 2021
F1
News
2h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
The sprint race
The sprint race

More News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “We deserved this podium” at Jerez World Superbike
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in parc ferme
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in parc ferme
WSBK
News
5h ago
VR46 MotoGP fill-in ride “maybe not the right choice” for Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu issues 2025 WorldSBK warning: “Maybe next year we will do much better”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
7h ago
Jerez World Superbike: New 2024 World Superbike Championship standings
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose