Qualifying is still delayed - the next update is in 30 minutes.
2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live F1 text coverage of the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.
- Qualifying is at 6pm.
No time given by the FIA.
Sky's Simon Lazenby has said: "From what we are hearing there will be a significant delay [due to the weather]."
It's chucking down now at Interlagos. This could be a fun qualifying session.
Verstappen has been handed a five-second time penalty for a VSC offence.
Verstappen has been noted for a 'VSC infringement'. Let's see what happens with the stewards.
Piastri gives Norris the sprint win.
Top 8: Norris, Piastri, Verstappen< Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Gasly and Perez.
Norris leads from Piastri and Verstappen, who nearly managed to move into second.
VSC has been deployed due to Hulkenberg's stricken car.
Piastri moves over for Norris on Lap 22.
Hulkenberg looks to be out of the race now. He's pulled to the side of the track.
Piastri remains in the lead ahead of Norris and Verstappen.
"Come on mate. Let's chase them down."
Verstappen into third! He overtakes Leclerc into Turn 4 with the use of DRS.
McLaren inform Norris they plan to swap the positions on the final lap.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson, Perez and Bearman.
"Ah come on, Charles, man. So many mistakes."
That allows Verstappen to close in - but the reigning world champion can't get through yet.
Piastri gives Norris DRS again to protect himself from Leclerc.
No change at the front with the top four running in DRS range of each other.
"Give Lando DRS," Piastri is told over team radio.
Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson, Bearman and Perez.
He's now dropped to 1.2s behind Piastri. Leclerc is in DRS range of the McLaren driver.
Norris is running 0.6s behind Piastri, while Leclerc is 1.2s behind in third.