LIVE

2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live F1 text coverage of the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

02 Nov 2024
18:03
News from the FIA

Qualifying is still delayed - the next update is in 30 minutes.

17:39
Qualifying delayed

No time given by the FIA.

17:28
There could be a delay to qualifying

Sky's Simon Lazenby has said: "From what we are hearing there will be a significant delay [due to the weather]."

17:21
The rain is coming down

It's chucking down now at Interlagos. This could be a fun qualifying session.

17:12
Big news in the break

Verstappen has been handed a five-second time penalty for a VSC offence.

Full story can be found here

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
14:43
The full order from Brazil

The full sprint race results from Sao Paulo 

Lap 1 in São Paulo
Lap 1 in São Paulo
14:40
News from the stewards

Verstappen has been noted for a 'VSC infringement'. Let's see what happens with the stewards.

14:33
Norris wins the sprint

Piastri gives Norris the sprint win. 

Top 8: Norris, Piastri, Verstappen< Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Gasly and Perez.

14:32
The race is back underway

Norris leads from Piastri and Verstappen, who nearly managed to move into second.

14:31
VSC deployed

VSC has been deployed due to Hulkenberg's stricken car.

14:30
Team orders at McLaren

Piastri moves over for Norris on Lap 22.

14:28
Lap 21/24

Hulkenberg looks to be out of the race now. He's pulled to the side of the track.

14:27
Five laps to go

Piastri remains in the lead ahead of Norris and Verstappen.

14:26
Verstappen is told

"Come on mate. Let's chase them down." 

14:24
Lap 18/24

Verstappen into third! He overtakes Leclerc into Turn 4 with the use of DRS.

14:23
McLaren

McLaren inform Norris they plan to swap the positions on the final lap. 

14:21
The order on Lap 15

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson, Perez and Bearman.

14:20
Verstappen not happy with Leclerc's mistakes

"Ah come on, Charles, man. So many mistakes."

14:19
A small mistake from Leclerc

That allows Verstappen to close in - but the reigning world champion can't get through yet.

14:17
Piastri backs off again

Piastri gives Norris DRS again to protect himself from Leclerc.

14:16
Lap 11/24

No change at the front with the top four running in DRS range of each other.

14:14
Piastri radio

"Give Lando DRS," Piastri is told over team radio. 

14:14
The order on Lap 9

Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Lawson, Bearman and Perez.

14:12
A mistake from Norris

He's now dropped to 1.2s behind Piastri. Leclerc is in DRS range of the McLaren driver.

14:10
Lap 6/24

Norris is running 0.6s behind Piastri, while Leclerc is 1.2s behind in third.

