2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix

15 Mar 2025
02:33
FP3 results
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m15.921s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m15.960s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m16.002s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.188s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.206s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.252s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m16.258s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.378s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.455s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.597s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m16.707s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.719s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.732s
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.948s
15Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m16.993s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.146s
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.270s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.373s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team 
20Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing 
02:30
Chequered flag

Piastri on top ahead of Russell and Verstappen.

02:27
A late improvement

Russell slots into second, 0.039s off Piastri's top time. Leclerc goes fourth, just ahead of Antonelli.

02:22
Piastri lowers the benchmark

A 1m15.921s for Piastri to pip Verstappen to top spot. 

Hamilton improves but it's only good enough for eighth. 

02:21
Good lap from Antonelli

He goes fourth in the Mercedes, within a tenth of Russell. Solid effort. 

02:20
Into the final 10 minutes

Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Albon, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Bortoleto and Hadjar.

02:16
Piastri gets close

Piastri moves to within a tenth of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

02:15
Tidy lap from Verstappen

On a fresh set of tyres, he lowers the benchmark to a 1m16.002s to go 0.4s clear. 

02:13
Good lap from Albon

He slots into second in the Williams, just a tenth shy of Russell.

02:09
20 minutes on the clock

Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Sainz, Antonelli, Piastri and Tsunoda is the current top 10.

02:08
Great lap from Russell

He sets a 1m16.402s to go top of the order, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen.

02:07
Ferrari
02:04
Good lap from Leclerc

He's moved to within a tenth of Verstappen at the top. 

02:02
Albon into second

Albon is one of the drivers running on the hards and has just gone second, 0.155s off the pace.

02:00
30 minutes on the clock

Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Bortoleto, Doohan and Alonso.

01:56
Norris into second

Norris goes second, 0.3s off Verstappen. It proves how quick that lap from Verstappen is at this stage. 

01:55
Solid lap from Verstappen

He's now set a 1m16.646s to lower the benchmark in FP3. 

There's a mixture of soft and hard tyres so far. 

01:53
Piastri lowers the benchmark

A 1m17.298s for Piastri puts him 0.3s ahead of Verstappen. Leclerc's first time of the day puts him fourth overall, 0.5s off.

01:51
Current order

Verstappen, Doohan, Ocon, Sainz, Norris and Bortoleto.

01:49
Verstappen takes to the top

A 1m17.632s puts him comfortably at the top of the timesheets. It seems Lawson has some sort of technical problem as he returns to the pit lane after abandoning his first lap of the session.

01:45
First times on the board

A 1m19.221s for Doohan to put him top of the timesheets, 0.8s ahead of Ocon. 

01:40
FP3 back underway

Bearman's car has been cleared and final practice is back underway in Melbourne. 

01:38
Bearman

Replays show Bearman tipping his front-left wheel on the grass before turning into the corner. A disastrous couple of days for the British rookie, who missed the whole of FP2 after an earlier crash.

He will be on the back foot ahead of qualifying. 

01:35
Another mistake from Bearman
Bearman
Bearman
01:33
Red flag

Bearman has beached his Haas in final practice. 

