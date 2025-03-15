|2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m15.921s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m15.960s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m16.002s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.188s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.206s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.252s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m16.258s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.378s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.455s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.597s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m16.707s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.719s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.732s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.948s
|15
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m16.993s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.146s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.270s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.373s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix
- Qualifying begins at 5am UK time.
- How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying: Live stream for free
Piastri on top ahead of Russell and Verstappen.
Russell slots into second, 0.039s off Piastri's top time. Leclerc goes fourth, just ahead of Antonelli.
A 1m15.921s for Piastri to pip Verstappen to top spot.
Hamilton improves but it's only good enough for eighth.
He goes fourth in the Mercedes, within a tenth of Russell. Solid effort.
Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Albon, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Bortoleto and Hadjar.
Piastri moves to within a tenth of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
On a fresh set of tyres, he lowers the benchmark to a 1m16.002s to go 0.4s clear.
He slots into second in the Williams, just a tenth shy of Russell.
Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Sainz, Antonelli, Piastri and Tsunoda is the current top 10.
He sets a 1m16.402s to go top of the order, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen.
Woah 🤏— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 15, 2025
P2 @Charles_Leclerc - 1:16.676
P3 @LewisHamilton - 1:16.677 pic.twitter.com/FeDTF1rWa3
He's moved to within a tenth of Verstappen at the top.
Albon is one of the drivers running on the hards and has just gone second, 0.155s off the pace.
Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Leclerc, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Bortoleto, Doohan and Alonso.
Norris goes second, 0.3s off Verstappen. It proves how quick that lap from Verstappen is at this stage.
He's now set a 1m16.646s to lower the benchmark in FP3.
There's a mixture of soft and hard tyres so far.
A 1m17.298s for Piastri puts him 0.3s ahead of Verstappen. Leclerc's first time of the day puts him fourth overall, 0.5s off.
Verstappen, Doohan, Ocon, Sainz, Norris and Bortoleto.
A 1m17.632s puts him comfortably at the top of the timesheets. It seems Lawson has some sort of technical problem as he returns to the pit lane after abandoning his first lap of the session.
A 1m19.221s for Doohan to put him top of the timesheets, 0.8s ahead of Ocon.
Bearman's car has been cleared and final practice is back underway in Melbourne.
Replays show Bearman tipping his front-left wheel on the grass before turning into the corner. A disastrous couple of days for the British rookie, who missed the whole of FP2 after an earlier crash.
He will be on the back foot ahead of qualifying.
Bearman has beached his Haas in final practice.