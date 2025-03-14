Williams showing their hand early on as Sainz sets the pace for Williams with a 1m17.401s, 0.295s ahead of Verstappen.
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of Friday practice for the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.
- FP1 starts at 1:30am UK time; FP2 takes place from 5am UK time.
- How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix practice: Live stream for free
- Could 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix be hit by rain?
A 1m17.696s for the reigning world champion on the softs. Russell goes second - also on the red-marked rubber - 0.020s off the pace.
A number of drivers are already trying out the soft tyres. Russell has just gone fastest in the first sector.
The gravel has been cleared and FP1 is back underway.
Leclerc, Russell, Hadjar, Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Tsunoda, Gasly and Alonso.
There's debris on track. The session has been halted.
He puts his Mercedes second overall, 0.150s down on Leclerc's top time.
He's lowered the benchmark now to a 1m17.880s, 0.3s ahead of Norris. Verstappen has slotted into third overall.
Norris, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Piastri, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Verstappen and Stroll.
It's a 1m18.317s now from Leclerc, putting him 0.3s ahead of Piastri. Leclerc's time is already two-tenths ahead of the fastest time from last year's FP1 session at the Australian GP.
A strong time from Norris as he lowers the benchmark to a 1m18.765s, 0.3s ahead of Hamilton in second.
It's Verstappen on top at the moment in the RB21 - a 1m19.771s for the Red Bull driver, putting him 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.
Times will come down very quickly as drivers get up to speed, while the track will ramp up throughout the weekend.
A historic moment for Hamilton, who's just hit the track for the first time in his Ferrari. What can he achieve this weekend?
Hamilton has an incredible record at Albert Park, particularly in qualifying. He claimed pole at every race in Melbourne from 2014 to 2019.
Here we go then. The 2025 F1 season is officially underway at Albert Park.
The 2025 F1 season is here with Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix.
After a long winter, F1 is back with an intriguing season ahead of us. All of the talk going into the new campaign is about Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari.
Going into the new year, Lando Norris is widely accepted as the heavy favourite following an impressive showing in F1 pre-season testing.
The start of FP1 is just moments away...