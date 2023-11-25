Perez, Norris, Stroll, Hamilton, Alonso, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Ocon and Leclerc.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
He slots into second, 0.5s off Perez's early benchmark.
Gasly completes the top three, 0.9s off the pace.
A 1m25.417s, 1.1s ahead of Sainz.
A 1m26.609s for Sainz, puts him less than a tenth ahead of Hamilton.
Hulkenberg and Perez are now out on track, on the softs.
A 1m26.612s for Hamilton - that's the first lap of the day.
He's running on the softs, whereas both Aston Martins are on the hards.
Mediums for Sainz and Leclerc.
Hamilton and Stroll are the first cars out on track in FP3.
Welcome everyone to the Crash.net live blog!
We're not too far away from the final practice session of the year, with FP3 set to start at 10:30am UK time.