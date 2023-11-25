Crash Home
F1
Live
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 41 Seconds Ago

Reporting By:
10:44
Top 10

Perez, Norris, Stroll, Hamilton, Alonso, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Ocon and Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:41
Hamilton improves

He slots into second, 0.5s off Perez's early benchmark.

Gasly completes the top three, 0.9s off the pace.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:39
Perez gets to work

A 1m25.417s, 1.1s ahead of Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:36
Sainz goes fastest

A 1m26.609s for Sainz, puts him less than a tenth ahead of Hamilton.

Hulkenberg and Perez are now out on track, on the softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:34
First lap from Hamilton

A 1m26.612s for Hamilton - that's the first lap of the day.

He's running on the softs, whereas both Aston Martins are on the hards.

Mediums for Sainz and Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:31
FP3 is underway

Hamilton and Stroll are the first cars out on track in FP3.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:16
A rule tweak after Verstappen's antics

Read more here as pit lane overtaking is now banned...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:09
Watch, like and subscribe

Mercedes vs Ferrari: Who Will Claim F1's Silver Medal?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:05
The final practice session of 2023

Welcome everyone to the Crash.net live blog!

We're not too far away from the final practice session of the year, with FP3 set to start at 10:30am UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture