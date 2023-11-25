Crash Home
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying - As it happened

15:07
That's a wrap

15:06
Full order

Result from the final qualifying session of the year...

15:01
Verstappen on pole

Verstappen takes it ahead of Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Perez and Gasly.

15:00
Leclerc into second

Very strong lap from Leclerc puts him second, a tenth off Verstappen.

14:59
Norris doesn't improve

He messed up the final sector.

Piastri beats him to second.

14:59
Norris flying

He sets a fastest first sector. Can he keep on improving though? 

14:56
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Leclerc and Gasly.

14:51
The time to beat

A 1m23.445 for Verstappen has he beats his Q2 lap by 0.3s. 

14:40
Hamilton out in Q2

Out in Q2: Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Albon and Ricciardo.

14:39
Hulkenberg!

Hulkenberg goes fourth in the Haas - the track is really ramping up here.

14:37
Strong lap from Albon

He moves up to fifth albeit 0.7s down on Verstappen. 

14:32
In the drop-zone

Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

14:31
Verstappen goes clear

Making the most of the fresh rubber, Verstappen goes clear with a 1m23.740s, 0.7s ahead of Russell.

Tsunoda into third.

14:29
All 15 cars on track

All cars are out on track as they look to make it into Q3.

14:25
Q2 underway

No mad rush to get out on track again.

14:19
Sainz is out on Q1!

Out in Q1: Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou and Sargeant.

14:17
The track is ramping up

Russell, Hulkenberg and Hamilton move into the top six. 

14:15
Strong pace from the Williams drivers

Albon moves up to second, 0.138s off.

Sargeant did go fourth but his lap has been deleted.

14:11
In the drop-zone

Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou and Hulkenberg.

14:09
Verstappen on top

A 1m24.160s, 0.2s ahead of Norris. Leclerc, Albon and Tsunoda complete the top five in Abu Dhabi.

14:04
Sargeant heads out on track

Well 13 of the 20 cars are now on track.

They were waiting for each other....

14:03
A slow start to the session

No cars on track at the moment. 

14:00
Q1 underway

The final qualifying session of the year is underway in Abu Dhabi.

13:54
Pit lane overtaking banned

A reminder that overtaking in the pit lane has been banned from the FIA

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu
13:45
Not long to go until the final qualifying of the year

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,
