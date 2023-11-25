Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction from Abu Dhabi!
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying - As it happened
Result from the final qualifying session of the year...
Verstappen takes it ahead of Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Perez and Gasly.
Very strong lap from Leclerc puts him second, a tenth off Verstappen.
He messed up the final sector.
Piastri beats him to second.
He sets a fastest first sector. Can he keep on improving though?
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Leclerc and Gasly.
A 1m23.445 for Verstappen has he beats his Q2 lap by 0.3s.
Out in Q2: Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Albon and Ricciardo.
Hulkenberg goes fourth in the Haas - the track is really ramping up here.
He moves up to fifth albeit 0.7s down on Verstappen.
Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
Making the most of the fresh rubber, Verstappen goes clear with a 1m23.740s, 0.7s ahead of Russell.
Tsunoda into third.
All cars are out on track as they look to make it into Q3.
No mad rush to get out on track again.
Out in Q1: Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou and Sargeant.
Russell, Hulkenberg and Hamilton move into the top six.
Albon moves up to second, 0.138s off.
Sargeant did go fourth but his lap has been deleted.
Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou and Hulkenberg.
A 1m24.160s, 0.2s ahead of Norris. Leclerc, Albon and Tsunoda complete the top five in Abu Dhabi.
Well 13 of the 20 cars are now on track.
They were waiting for each other....
No cars on track at the moment.
The final qualifying session of the year is underway in Abu Dhabi.
A reminder that overtaking in the pit lane has been banned from the FIA