F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: As it happened

Last Updated: 27 Minutes Ago

The final European race of the 2023 F1 season takes place this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Recap the action here with the Crash.net live blog

17:06
That's a wrap

A busy Friday... things look close over one lap at least.

Red Bull, as per, are ahead on the race runs.

17:05
Results

Full results from Friday practice...

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice
17:01
Chequered flag

Top 10: Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Alonso, Russell and Hulkenberg.

16:55
FP2 back underway

Just over four minutes on the clock.

16:53
Perez

Replays show him running off at the final corner before spinning around, brushing the barrier in the process.

His pace had been impressive up until that point. 

16:51
Red flag

Perez has gone off at the final corner. 

16:50
Into the final 10 minutes

Red Bull look rapid in the race runs.

Perez and Verstappen running at least 0.5s quicker than the Ferraris. 

16:48
Fastest in FP2

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice
16:46
Bottas into 12th

A tough day so far for Alfa Romeo, given their 'stalling' issues in FP1, but Bottas is into 12th.

It's time for some race runs.

16:41
Current top 10

Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Alonso, Russell and Hulkenberg.

16:38
Sainz returns to the top

Ferrari's strong pace continues as he nicks ahead of Norris.

16:37
McLaren on a charge

Norirs takes to the top now with a 1m21.374s - a tenth ahead of Perez.

Piastri into third.

16:35
Verstappen radio

"That middle sector was shocking with the traffic," Verstappen says.

16:35
Only third

Verstappen doesn't manage to topple his teammate at the top of the timesheets. He's less than a tenth off.

16:34
Perez takes to the top

He's less than a tenth ahead of Sainz now. An encouraging start to the weekend for Perez, who will be happy to hear there's no wet weather forecast.

16:33
Leclerc improves on the soft

But he's unable to take top spot off Sainz - a tenth behind his teammate.

Perez is on course to go fastest though.

16:30
Ferraris

Sainz and Leclerc take to the track on softs now.

Perez is also out there on the sticky rubber. 

16:29
Only two cars on track

Sargeant and Magnussen. The qualifying runs should be happening soon. 

16:26
Current order

Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Perez, Verstappen, Albon, Russell, Sargeant, Hamilton and Norris.

16:23
Alonso up to fifth

The two-time world champion is currently running on the softs - 0.5s off the pace.

16:19
Impressive from Sainz

He beats Verstappen's best lap by 0.6s. Leclerc quickly slots into second, a couple tenths off Sainz.

16:19
FP2 shots

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice Day.-
16:16
Piastri

"Yeah, nice from Hamilton," Piastri is impeded on his latest lap.

16:14
Albon goes second

Strong lap in the Williams, albeit on the softs, to split the Red Bull duo.

Current top 10: Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Sargeant, Norris and Ocon.

16:13
Verstappen sets the early pace

A 1m22.259s for Verstappen, 0.3s clear of Sainz.

Russell slots into third, 0.7s off the pace. 

