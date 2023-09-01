A busy Friday... things look close over one lap at least.Red Bull, as per, are ahead on the race runs.Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock reaction and news!
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: As it happened
The final European race of the 2023 F1 season takes place this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.
Recap the action here with the Crash.net live blog
A busy Friday... things look close over one lap at least.
Red Bull, as per, are ahead on the race runs.
Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock reaction and news!
Full results from Friday practice...
Top 10: Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Alonso, Russell and Hulkenberg.
Just over four minutes on the clock.
Replays show him running off at the final corner before spinning around, brushing the barrier in the process.
His pace had been impressive up until that point.
Perez has gone off at the final corner.
Red Bull look rapid in the race runs.
Perez and Verstappen running at least 0.5s quicker than the Ferraris.
A tough day so far for Alfa Romeo, given their 'stalling' issues in FP1, but Bottas is into 12th.
It's time for some race runs.
Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Alonso, Russell and Hulkenberg.
Ferrari's strong pace continues as he nicks ahead of Norris.
Norirs takes to the top now with a 1m21.374s - a tenth ahead of Perez.
Piastri into third.
"That middle sector was shocking with the traffic," Verstappen says.
Verstappen doesn't manage to topple his teammate at the top of the timesheets. He's less than a tenth off.
He's less than a tenth ahead of Sainz now. An encouraging start to the weekend for Perez, who will be happy to hear there's no wet weather forecast.
But he's unable to take top spot off Sainz - a tenth behind his teammate.
Perez is on course to go fastest though.
Sainz and Leclerc take to the track on softs now.
Perez is also out there on the sticky rubber.
Sargeant and Magnussen. The qualifying runs should be happening soon.
Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Perez, Verstappen, Albon, Russell, Sargeant, Hamilton and Norris.
The two-time world champion is currently running on the softs - 0.5s off the pace.
He beats Verstappen's best lap by 0.6s. Leclerc quickly slots into second, a couple tenths off Sainz.
"Yeah, nice from Hamilton," Piastri is impeded on his latest lap.
Strong lap in the Williams, albeit on the softs, to split the Red Bull duo.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Sargeant, Norris and Ocon.
A 1m22.259s for Verstappen, 0.3s clear of Sainz.
Russell slots into third, 0.7s off the pace.