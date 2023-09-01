Crash Home
F1
Live
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

The final European race of the 2023 F1 season takes place this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

Follow of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
13:32
Chequered flag

Verstappen on top ahead of Sainz and Perez.

Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Albon completed the top 10

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:26
No improvements

Verstappen is currently running four seconds off the pace on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:22
Quali format

One reason for the strange FP1 session - in terms of tyres - is the return of the different tyre format.

In Q1, teams will be forced to use the hards; Q2 mediums; Q3 softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:16
Not too many improvements out there

The top three are still running on their hard tyres. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:12
Into final 20 minutes

Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton Tsunoda and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:05
Sainz into second

A strong lap from the Spaniard to go second on the hards, within a tenth of Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:04
FP1 shots

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:59
Current order

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:54
Williams on track now

Williams take to the track for the first time this afternoon.

They are expected to go strong here with their low downforce package. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:50
Current order

Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Norris and Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:48
Leclerc into second

He's 0.3s off Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:43
Verstappen improves again

A 1m23.027s now for Verstappen, a tenth clear of Perez.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:39
Current order

Piastri, Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Lawson.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:38
Problems at Alfa

Both drivers have been affected by anti-stall when trying to leave the pit lane.

Bad start for Zhou and Bottas.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:38
Verstappen on top

It's taken no time for Verstappen to set the pace ahead of his teammate.

Both drivers on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:35
Piastri sets the early pace

A 1m24.241s for Piastri currently on the softs, a tenth ahead of Hamilton on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:31
FP1 underway

First practice for the Italian Grand Prix is now underway!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:27
Lawson

Liam Lawson will continue to race for AlphaTauri this weekend, with Daniel Ricciardo ruled out with a wrist injury following his crash in FP2 at Zandvoort.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:24
Driver swap

2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich will be replacing Lance Stroll in FP1.

All teams are mandated to run a rookie driver during the season at some point.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:22
The Tifosi!

Circuit atmosphere - Fans at the FanZone Stage. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:17
Upgrades

Who's introduced what in terms of upgrades at this weekend's Italian GP? 

(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team with Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43.
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:09
Watch, like and subscribe!

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:09
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the final European round of the season at Monza.

FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm UK time.

(L to R): Davide Brivio (ITA) Alpine F1 Team Racing Director with Mattia Binotto (ITA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture