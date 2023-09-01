Verstappen on top ahead of Sainz and Perez.Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Albon completed the top 10
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
The final European race of the 2023 F1 season takes place this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.
Follow of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen on top ahead of Sainz and Perez.
Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Albon completed the top 10
Verstappen is currently running four seconds off the pace on the hards.
One reason for the strange FP1 session - in terms of tyres - is the return of the different tyre format.
In Q1, teams will be forced to use the hards; Q2 mediums; Q3 softs.
The top three are still running on their hard tyres.
Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton Tsunoda and Albon.
A strong lap from the Spaniard to go second on the hards, within a tenth of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell and Albon.
Williams take to the track for the first time this afternoon.
They are expected to go strong here with their low downforce package.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Norris and Gasly.
He's 0.3s off Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m23.027s now for Verstappen, a tenth clear of Perez.
Piastri, Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Lawson.
Both drivers have been affected by anti-stall when trying to leave the pit lane.
Bad start for Zhou and Bottas.
It's taken no time for Verstappen to set the pace ahead of his teammate.
Both drivers on the hards.
A 1m24.241s for Piastri currently on the softs, a tenth ahead of Hamilton on the hards.
First practice for the Italian Grand Prix is now underway!
Liam Lawson will continue to race for AlphaTauri this weekend, with Daniel Ricciardo ruled out with a wrist injury following his crash in FP2 at Zandvoort.
2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich will be replacing Lance Stroll in FP1.
All teams are mandated to run a rookie driver during the season at some point.
Who's introduced what in terms of upgrades at this weekend's Italian GP?
Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver?
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the final European round of the season at Monza.
FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm UK time.