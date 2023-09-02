Full order for final practice at Monza...
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES
It's qualifying day at the Italian Grand Prix, with Ferrari looking like their in the hunt for pole position.
Follow all the action from Monza here with the Crash.net live blog.
Sainz on top ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.
Sainz, Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Magnussen, Albon, Hulkenberg, Perez and Stroll.
Ferrari in the mix!
Sainz pips Verstappen by less than a tenth.
Verstappen puts 0.4s between him and Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.
Perez is in the garage - he's out of the rest of FP3 with a mechanical issue.
Bottas into 13th, 1.1s down on Hamilton.
Verstappen is currently flying on the softs - he's on course to take P1 again off Hamilton.
He goes 0.2s clear of Verstappen. Not the best of final sectors for Hamilton.
Russell only third, 0.2s off.
Piastri has a brief off into the gravel trap at Turn 5. No real damage done to his McLaren to the naked eye at least.
He's currently P8.
Strong lap from him on the mediums to go second, 0.4s off Verstappen's soft lap from earlier.
A good lap from Magnussen on the softs to slot into third, 0.5s down.
Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly and Albon.
He goes third in the Mercedes, just 0.4s shy of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell and Magnussen.
A lock-up for Hamilton into Turn 1 means he's forced to cut the chicane.
He's already 0.6s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.
McLaren's good form continues as Norris pips Perez by just a tenth.
Verstappen takes to the track on the softs also - he's on an outlap.
No surprise that there's a Red Bull on top in FP3.
Perez sets a 1m22.662s on the softs, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.
Gasly completes the top three, 0.4s off.
After his shunt at the end of FP2, Perez is straight out there on the softs.
No sign of Verstappen just yet.
The final practice session of the European segment of the calendar is underway at Monza.
Zero percent chance of rain for final practice. The weather looks beautiful.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at Monza.
The action starts in around 10 minutes.