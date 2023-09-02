Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

It's qualifying day at the Italian Grand Prix, with Ferrari looking like their in the hunt for pole position.

Follow all the action from Monza here with the Crash.net live blog.

12:36
FP3 results

Full order for final practice at Monza...

Esteban Ocon (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice Day.-
12:32
Chequered flag

Sainz on top ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.

12:26
Current order

Sainz, Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Magnussen, Albon, Hulkenberg, Perez and Stroll.

12:24
Sainz takes to the top

Ferrari in the mix!

Sainz pips Verstappen by less than a tenth. 

12:20
Order is restored

Verstappen puts 0.4s between him and Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.

Perez is in the garage - he's out of the rest of FP3 with a mechanical issue.

12:19
Alfa on the hards

Bottas into 13th, 1.1s down on Hamilton.

Verstappen is currently flying on the softs - he's on course to take P1 again off Hamilton.

12:16
Hamilton takes to the top

He goes 0.2s clear of Verstappen. Not the best of final sectors for Hamilton.

Russell only third, 0.2s off.

12:09
A trip into the gravel

Piastri has a brief off into the gravel trap at Turn 5. No real damage done to his McLaren to the naked eye at least.

He's currently P8.

12:05
Albon into P2

Strong lap from him on the mediums to go second, 0.4s off Verstappen's soft lap from earlier.

12:02
Fastest in FP3 so far

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice
11:58
Magnussen

A good lap from Magnussen on the softs to slot into third, 0.5s down. 

 

11:53
Current top 10

Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly and Albon.

11:47
FP3 shots

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice Day.-
11:44
Good lap from Hamilton

He goes third in the Mercedes, just 0.4s shy of Verstappen.

11:43
Current top 10

Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell and Magnussen.

11:41
Hamilton

A lock-up for Hamilton into Turn 1 means he's forced to cut the chicane.

11:38
Big lap from Verstappen

He's already 0.6s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.

11:36
Norris goes fastest

McLaren's good form continues as Norris pips Perez by just a tenth.

Verstappen takes to the track on the softs also - he's on an outlap.

11:35
Perez on top

No surprise that there's a Red Bull on top in FP3.

Perez sets a 1m22.662s on the softs, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.

Gasly completes the top three, 0.4s off.

11:32
Perez

After his shunt at the end of FP2, Perez is straight out there on the softs.

No sign of Verstappen just yet.

11:30
FP3 is underway

The final practice session of the European segment of the calendar is underway at Monza.

11:29
Risk of rain

Zero percent chance of rain for final practice. The weather looks beautiful. 

11:24
What happened on Friday?

Here's the results from both Friday practice sessions

Pierre Gasly (FRA), Alpine F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Practice Day.-

 

11:22
11:21
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at Monza.

The action starts in around 10 minutes.

Felipe Drugovich (BRA) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23, Reserve and Development Programme Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,
