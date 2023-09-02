Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Qualifying

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 57 Minutes Ago

It's qualifying day at the Italian Grand Prix, with Ferrari looking like their in the hunt for pole position.

Follow all the action from Monza here with the Crash.net live blog.

16:10
That's a wrap

16:08
A few boos

No surprise Verstappen has got a few boos in front of the Tifosi.

16:07
Results

Full qualifying results from Monza...

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Qualifying
16:01
Sainz takes pole!

What a lap from the Spaniard to beat Verstappen.

Top 10: Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Perez, Albon, Piastri, Hamilton, Norris and Alonso.

16:00
Provisional pole for Leclerc

What can the others do? 

15:58
Here we go then

All 10 cars are out on track. 

Alonso will be the first driver to set a time.

15:55
Order after the first runs

Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Alonso.

15:54
Ferrari 1-2

It's a Ferrari 1-2 currently with Sainz ahead of Leclerc.

Verstappen, Russell and Albon complete the top five.

15:51
Time for the final runs then

A lot of purple sectors...

15:48
Q3 undwerway

The pole position shootout is now underway...

15:41
Out in Q2

Tsunoda, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Sargeant.

15:41
Hamilton into fifth

He's safely through as Leclerc takes to the top.

15:40
Chequered flag

Sargeant is out of qualifying. Let's see what Hamilton can do - can he make it through?

15:39
Time for the final runs then

Who will make it through to Q3?

15:38
The calm before the storm

After a brief wait, all 15 cars are on track.

15:35
Hamilton radio

"I've got no grip mate!"

15:34
In the drop-zone

Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Lawson, Sargeant and Bottas.

15:33
Poor lap from Hamilton

He only manages 12th - he's out as it stands.

Better lap from Russell - he's sixth.

15:30
Great lap from Sainz

He pips Verstappen to top spot by less than a tenth. Leclerc slots into third.

15:30
Verstappen on top

No surprise that Verstappen sets the early pace with a 1m21.035s - Albon is his nearest challenger.

15:29
Red Bull

Interesting to see that Verstappen is running ahead of Perez, meaning the Mexican will be getting a tow. 

15:25
Q2 underway

All drivers will be forced to use the mediums in this session.

15:24
Bad news for Ferrari

Both Leclerc and Sainz will be under investigation after the session for "failing race directors instructions - maximum lap time on out lap".

15:20
A busy end to Q1

A busy end to our Q1 (our last update didn't post due to a technical issue).

Lawson deserves credit for making it through in 12th for AlphaTauri.

15:19
Out in Q1

Zhou, Gasly, Ocon, Magnussen and Stroll.

