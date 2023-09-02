Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction and news from Monza.
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened
It's qualifying day at the Italian Grand Prix, with Ferrari looking like their in the hunt for pole position.
Follow all the action from Monza here with the Crash.net live blog.
No surprise Verstappen has got a few boos in front of the Tifosi.
Full qualifying results from Monza...
What a lap from the Spaniard to beat Verstappen.
Top 10: Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Perez, Albon, Piastri, Hamilton, Norris and Alonso.
What can the others do?
All 10 cars are out on track.
Alonso will be the first driver to set a time.
Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Albon, Perez, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Alonso.
It's a Ferrari 1-2 currently with Sainz ahead of Leclerc.
Verstappen, Russell and Albon complete the top five.
A lot of purple sectors...
The pole position shootout is now underway...
Tsunoda, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Sargeant.
He's safely through as Leclerc takes to the top.
Sargeant is out of qualifying. Let's see what Hamilton can do - can he make it through?
Who will make it through to Q3?
After a brief wait, all 15 cars are on track.
"I've got no grip mate!"
Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Lawson, Sargeant and Bottas.
He only manages 12th - he's out as it stands.
Better lap from Russell - he's sixth.
He pips Verstappen to top spot by less than a tenth. Leclerc slots into third.
No surprise that Verstappen sets the early pace with a 1m21.035s - Albon is his nearest challenger.
Interesting to see that Verstappen is running ahead of Perez, meaning the Mexican will be getting a tow.
All drivers will be forced to use the mediums in this session.
Both Leclerc and Sainz will be under investigation after the session for "failing race directors instructions - maximum lap time on out lap".
A busy end to our Q1 (our last update didn't post due to a technical issue).
Lawson deserves credit for making it through in 12th for AlphaTauri.
Zhou, Gasly, Ocon, Magnussen and Stroll.