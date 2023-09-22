Crash Home
F1
Live
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Friday 22nd September

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: As it happened

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Here's what happened in F1 Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Reporting By:
08:01
That's a wrap

A long, busy session at Suzuka.

One thing is clear - Verstappen is in a league of his own, particularly on the race runs.

A lot of work to do for Hamilton and Mercedes.

Join us tomorrow at 3:30am UK time for final practice. Until then, keep across Crash.net for the latest news and paddock reaction.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
08:00
FP2 is over

Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Albon, Piastri, Perez and Bottas.

Full order here

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:57
Red flag

Gasly has crashed at Degna 2.

The session will NOT be resumed.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:55
Into the final five minutes

Verstappen still running 0.6s to 0.8s faster than Leclerc at the moment.

He is on the 'test' tyre still whereas Leclerc is on the mediums.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:54
Fastest in FP2

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:51
Verstappen still the man to beat

On the last lap, he was 0.7s quicker than Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:47
A slower lap from Verstappen

A 1m37.458s now for Verstappen, a tenth quicker than Leclerc and Russell on the last lap.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:47
Scary race pace

Verstappen has just put in a 1m36.449s on the test tyre, 1.1s quicker than Leclerc's last lap on the mediums.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:46
Race runs

Some race running is happening right now into the final 15 minutes.

Mediums for Leclerc and Sainz - they're both in the 1m37.8s.

Norris has just done a 1m38.113 on the softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:42
Full order after the quali sims

Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Albon, Piastri, Perez, Bottas, Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Lawson, Zhou, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Gasly and Sargeant.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:40
Only 14th for Hamilton

A messy lap from Hamilton, who can only manage P14, 1.1s down on Verstappen.

A lot of work ahead for Mercedes.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:37
Better from Russell

He slots into fifth now albeit 0.6s off Verstappen's pace.

Hamilton is down in 19th - he's currently on an outlap. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:34
Verstappen returns to the top

A 1m30.688s for the reigning world champion.

Interestingly, he was only fastest in sector one. Leclerc has the best S2; Sargeant quickest in S3.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:32
Verstappen back on track

He's out there on new softs... expect a storming lap shortly. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:29
Order with 30 minutes to go

Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Verstappen, Albon, Piastri, Perez, Bottas, Hulkenberg and Russell.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:28
Leclerc takes to the top

Ferrari's good form continues with a 1m31.008s. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:27
Fastest in FP2 so far

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:25
Norris goes fastest

McLaren's strong form continues as Norris topples Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

Norris is 0.2s clear of Verstappen.

Bottas slots into fourth, 0.5s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:21
Mercedes look slow

Only third for Russell - 0.6s down on Verstappen.

Hamilton is eighth overall, 0.8s off the pace. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:19
Verstappen

Another set of softs for Verstappen - he's going quicker in the first sector.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:16
Good lap from Leclerc

He slots into second overall now, 0.3s off the pace.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:15
Sainz into second

Sainz slots into second behind Verstappen but he's still 0.7s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:13
FP2 shots

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:11
Current order after 10 minutes

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Bottas, Sainz, Piastri, Albon, Hamilton and Lawson.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:09
Verstappen

Verstappen goes 1.7s clear at the top of the timesheets on the softs. 

Perez slots into second, 1.6s down.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture