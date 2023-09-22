F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: As it happened

A long, busy session at Suzuka.One thing is clear - Verstappen is in a league of his own, particularly on the race runs.A lot of work to do for Hamilton and Mercedes.Join us tomorrow at 3:30am UK time for final practice. Until then, keep across Crash.net for the latest news and paddock reaction.
A long, busy session at Suzuka.
One thing is clear - Verstappen is in a league of his own, particularly on the race runs.
A lot of work to do for Hamilton and Mercedes.
Top 10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Norris, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Albon, Piastri, Perez and Bottas.
Gasly has crashed at Degna 2.
The session will NOT be resumed.
Verstappen still running 0.6s to 0.8s faster than Leclerc at the moment.
He is on the 'test' tyre still whereas Leclerc is on the mediums.
On the last lap, he was 0.7s quicker than Leclerc.
A 1m37.458s now for Verstappen, a tenth quicker than Leclerc and Russell on the last lap.
Verstappen has just put in a 1m36.449s on the test tyre, 1.1s quicker than Leclerc's last lap on the mediums.
Some race running is happening right now into the final 15 minutes.
Mediums for Leclerc and Sainz - they're both in the 1m37.8s.
Norris has just done a 1m38.113 on the softs.
A messy lap from Hamilton, who can only manage P14, 1.1s down on Verstappen.
A lot of work ahead for Mercedes.
He slots into fifth now albeit 0.6s off Verstappen's pace.
Hamilton is down in 19th - he's currently on an outlap.
A 1m30.688s for the reigning world champion.
Interestingly, he was only fastest in sector one. Leclerc has the best S2; Sargeant quickest in S3.
He's out there on new softs... expect a storming lap shortly.
Ferrari's good form continues with a 1m31.008s.
McLaren's strong form continues as Norris topples Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
Norris is 0.2s clear of Verstappen.
Bottas slots into fourth, 0.5s off.
Only third for Russell - 0.6s down on Verstappen.
Hamilton is eighth overall, 0.8s off the pace.
Another set of softs for Verstappen - he's going quicker in the first sector.
He slots into second overall now, 0.3s off the pace.
Sainz slots into second behind Verstappen but he's still 0.7s off.
Verstappen goes 1.7s clear at the top of the timesheets on the softs.
Perez slots into second, 1.6s down.