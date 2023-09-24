Keep an eye on the website for all of the best reaction and news from Japan.See you again in two weeks' time.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened
Follow the 2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Red Bull look to secure their sixth constructors' championship.
Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez clashed in the early stages, while a big Turn 1 incident cost the Alfa Romeos.
Full order from Japan...
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Gasly and Ocon.
Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull win the constructors' title.
Verstappen has started his final lap.
Sainz is now in DRS range of Hamilton in the fight for fifth.
"They're using my trick against me!"
Sainz managed to get through still.
Mercedes' poor tactics simply haven't worked as Sainz gets through Russell into Turn 1.
Hamilton is let through by Russell into Turn 1.
Russell has Hamilton and Sainz right behind him in the battle for fifth.
A beautiful move into Turn 1 on the Mercedes driver to get through.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon and Gasly.
He overtakes Russell around the outside into Turn 1 for third.
The order: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon and Gasly.
Perez is back in the race to serve his five-second time penalty.
Had he not come back into the race to serve it, he would have been handed a grid penalty for Qatar.
He rejoins in seventh now, 7.2s behind Hamilton.
Norris gets by Piastri into Turn 1 for third.
Sainz and Russell have only made one-stop hence why they're second and fourth.
He rejoins in fourth, 1.3s behind Russell.
He rejoins ahead of Leclerc, 2.3s between the pair.
Ferrari bring Leclerc in for new hards.
Hamilton also comes in for a set of hards.
This should force Piastri and Sainz to react.
With Russell on the one-stop, he will take second place when the drivers ahead make their next pit stop.
Unlikely he will be able to hold on though.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Alonso and Ocon.
Not a lot happening at the moment as Verstappen increases his lead to 14.0s.
Piastri is now 4s behind his teammate.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Alonso, Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Lawson.
OUT: Albon, Sargeant, Stroll, Perez and Bottas.
Piastri lets Norris through into Turn 1 on Lap 27.