F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened

Follow the 2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Red Bull look to secure their sixth constructors' championship.

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez clashed in the early stages, while a big Turn 1 incident cost the Alfa Romeos.

 
Reporting By:
08:12
That's a wrap

07:40
Race results

Full order from Japan...

07:36
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Gasly and Ocon.

07:35
Verstappen wins!

Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix as Red Bull win the constructors' title. 

07:34
Final lap

Verstappen has started his final lap.

07:33
Lap 52/53

Sainz is now in DRS range of Hamilton in the fight for fifth.

07:31
Sainz radio

"They're using my trick against me!"

Sainz managed to get through still. 

07:30
Sainz gets through

Mercedes' poor tactics simply haven't worked as Sainz gets through Russell into Turn 1.

07:29
Team orders at Mercedes

Hamilton is let through by Russell into Turn 1.

07:26
Juicy battle for P5

Russell has Hamilton and Sainz right behind him in the battle for fifth. 

07:22
Leclerc into fourth!

A beautiful move into Turn 1 on the Mercedes driver to get through. 

07:20
Order on Lap 44

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon and Gasly.

07:17
Piastri up to third

He overtakes Russell around the outside into Turn 1 for third.

07:15
Lap 41/53

The order: Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Ocon and Gasly.

07:13
Perez is back in the race

Perez is back in the race to serve his five-second time penalty.

Had he not come back into the race to serve it, he would have been handed a grid penalty for Qatar.

07:12
Sainz comes into the pits

He rejoins in seventh now, 7.2s behind Hamilton. 

07:10
Lap 38/53

Norris gets by Piastri into Turn 1 for third.

Sainz and Russell have only made one-stop hence why they're second and fourth.

07:09
Norris is next into the pit lane

He rejoins in fourth, 1.3s behind Russell.

07:07
Piastri responds

He rejoins ahead of Leclerc, 2.3s between the pair.

07:05
Time for some pit stops

Ferrari bring Leclerc in for new hards.

Hamilton also comes in for a set of hards. 

This should force Piastri and Sainz to react.

07:04
Russell

With Russell on the one-stop, he will take second place when the drivers ahead make their next pit stop.

Unlikely he will be able to hold on though.

07:00
Order on Lap 32

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Alonso and Ocon.

06:58
Lap 31/53

Not a lot happening at the moment as Verstappen increases his lead to 14.0s.

Piastri is now 4s behind his teammate. 

06:54
Order on Lap 28/53

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda, Alonso, Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Lawson.

OUT: Albon, Sargeant, Stroll, Perez and Bottas.

06:52
Team orders at McLaren

Piastri lets Norris through into Turn 1 on Lap 27.

