One of Verstappen's best qualifying laps to put him on pole by nearly 0.6s.Should be a close race for the podium between the McLarens, Leclerc and Perez.Join us tomorrow from 6am for the race at Suzuka!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened
It's qualifying day for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net live blog.
Qualifying results from Suzuka
Verstappen on pole ahead of Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.
A 1m28.877s for Verstappen as Leclerc slots into fourth; Sainz fifth.
Here we go then...
On a new set of tyres, he goes fourth for Mercedes.
Alonso only sixth.
A 1m29.012s for Verstappen.
0.4s ahead of Piastri.
New tyres for Verstappen, Norris and Piastri.
Used for the rest.
Lawson, Gasly, Albon, Ocon and Magnussen.
A 1m29.940s for the Ferrari driver.
Sainz into third, a tenth off.
Lawson, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly and Magnussen.
Albon into seventh now, 0.573s off Verstappen.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Perez, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Lawson, Alonso, Ocon, Gasly, Albon and Magnussen.
Perez slots into second, 0.4s off his teammate.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Lawson, Ocon and Gasly.
A 1m30.456s for Leclerc, 0.5s off Verstappen.
A 1m29.964s for Verstappen - looks like he was on used tyres as well.
Verstappen and Albon take to the track.
Bottas, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Sargeant are all out in Q1.
Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Albon and Gasly in the bottom five.
A busy track for the final moments of Q1.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc and Sainz still in the pit lane.
Third and fifth for the two Ferraris. Leclerc is 0.5s off, losing 0.3s in the first sector.
Incident involving Leclerc, Zhou and Bottas - failing to follow race director's instructions (maximum lap time).
Leclerc and Sainz are the first cars out there on softs.
Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Albon and Gasly in the drop-zone.
Leclerc, Sainz, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Albon and Gasly - no times on the board currently.