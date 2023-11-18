Crash Home
F1
Live
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada,

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Follow the action from the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
05:06
Vegas baby!

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri AT04. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
05:02
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

A 1m34.653s for Verstappen, 0.4s ahead of Perez.

Albon slots into third.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
05:00
Order with 30 minutes to go

Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Albon, Alonso, Gasly, Sargeant and Ocon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:58
Good lap from Perez

He sets a 1m35.146s to go 0.7s clear of the Ferrari pair. Red Bull are running on the softs currently.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:54
Verstappen gets to work

He goes third-fastest with a 1m36.172s, 0.2s off Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:49
Current top 10

Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Norris, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Bottas.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:47
Sainz improves again

A 1m35.939s for Sainz now, 0.5s ahead of Leclerc.

No sign of the two Red Bulls just yet.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:45
Ferrari 1-2

A 1m36.508s for Leclerc now, 0.5s ahead of Sainz.

Magnussen slots into third.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:40
Bottas goes clear on the softs

The times to continue to tumble in FP3 as Bottas goes 0.6s ahead of Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:39
Leclerc goes quickest now

Yesterday's man to beat now takes to the top with a 1m38.953s, 0.4s ahead of his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:38
Sainz leads the early stages

A 1m39.367s for Sainz, 0.5s ahead of Bottas.

Russell and Hamilton complete the top five.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:34
Tyres

Softs for the two Alfa Romeos - with Bottas ending FP2 fifth overall.

The two Ferraris and Mercedes pair are on the medium tyre.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:30
The pit lane is exit is open

FP3 has started with 60 minutes of practice ahead of qualifying at 8am UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:28
How to watch FP3 and qualifying?

Full information on how to watch the action from Las Vegas can be found here...

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:27
Watch, like and subscribe!

Grand Prix Foundations: Tyres at the Las Vegas GP

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
04:26
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog.

We're moments away from the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture