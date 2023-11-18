",
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the action from the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
A 1m34.653s for Verstappen, 0.4s ahead of Perez.
Albon slots into third.
Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Albon, Alonso, Gasly, Sargeant and Ocon.
He sets a 1m35.146s to go 0.7s clear of the Ferrari pair. Red Bull are running on the softs currently.
He goes third-fastest with a 1m36.172s, 0.2s off Leclerc.
Sainz, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Norris, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Piastri and Bottas.
A 1m35.939s for Sainz now, 0.5s ahead of Leclerc.
No sign of the two Red Bulls just yet.
A 1m36.508s for Leclerc now, 0.5s ahead of Sainz.
Magnussen slots into third.
The times to continue to tumble in FP3 as Bottas goes 0.6s ahead of Leclerc.
Yesterday's man to beat now takes to the top with a 1m38.953s, 0.4s ahead of his teammate.
A 1m39.367s for Sainz, 0.5s ahead of Bottas.
Russell and Hamilton complete the top five.
Softs for the two Alfa Romeos - with Bottas ending FP2 fifth overall.
The two Ferraris and Mercedes pair are on the medium tyre.
FP3 has started with 60 minutes of practice ahead of qualifying at 8am UK time.
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog.
We're moments away from the final practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.