Full order from Las Vegas...
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in qualifying for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Leclerc on pole ahead of Sainz and Verstappen.
Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Bottas, Magnussen and Alonso.
It's pole for Leclerc ahead of Sainz and Verstappen.
Waiting to see what the rest of the grid can do.
After a poor sector one, Leclerc improves to a 1m32.726s.
Can Sainz or Verstappen beat him?
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Gasly, Magnussen, Albon, Sargeant and Bottas is the current order.
Russell moves into fifth - 0.5s down on Leclerc. Surely there's more in it.
A 1m33.021s for Leclerc, less than a tenth of Sainz.
Verstappen is a tenth off in third.
Alonso, Gasly, Magnussen and Russell complete the order.
The battle for pole is now on...
Big shocks as Hamilton and Perez are out in Q2.
Hulkenberg, Stroll and Ricciardo are also out.
Sargeant goes seventh - mighty from the Williams.
Perez is in the pit lane - will he make it through?
Albon, Gasly, Sargeant, Stroll and Ricciardo.
A 1m32.834s, 0.5s ahead of Sainz.
Verstappen is 0.7s off in third.
Verstappen leads the way with a 1m33.607s, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton and Russell.
A 1m33.880s for Alonso, a tenth ahead of Perez.
Leclerc, Sainz and Magnussen complete the top five.
He's already beaten his lap from Q1.
The Dane still has the best first sector of anyone.
Alonso is the first driver out there.
He's at it again - failing to slow under yellow flags.
Norris, Ocon, Zhou, Piastri and Tsunoda.
Both McLarens are out in Q1...
Who expected that!
Zhou, Piastri, Stroll, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.
Gasly and Bottas move up to fourth and fifth; Sargeant into eighth.
A 1m33.617s for Leclerc, 0.2s ahead of Sainz.
Verstappen is 0.5s off in third.
Zhou, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Tsunoda.
Hamilton sets his first time of the session with a 1m34.658s, 0.6s down on Leclerc.
Norris also improves, moving up to fourth ahead of Sainz.