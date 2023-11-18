Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada,

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in qualifying for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

09:10
Results

Full order from Las Vegas...

09:02
Top 10

Leclerc on pole ahead of Sainz and Verstappen.

Russell, Gasly, Albon, Sargeant, Bottas, Magnussen and Alonso.

09:01
Sainz misses out

It's pole for Leclerc ahead of Sainz and Verstappen.

Waiting to see what the rest of the grid can do.

09:00
Leclerc improves

After a poor sector one, Leclerc improves to a 1m32.726s.

Can Sainz or Verstappen beat him? 

08:57
All 10 cars out on track

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Alonso, Russell, Gasly, Magnussen, Albon, Sargeant and Bottas is the current order.

08:55
Russell improves

Russell moves into fifth - 0.5s down on Leclerc. Surely there's more in it. 

08:52
Provisional pole for Leclerc

A 1m33.021s for Leclerc, less than a tenth of Sainz.

Verstappen is a tenth off in third.

Alonso, Gasly, Magnussen and Russell complete the order.

08:49
Q3 underway

The battle for pole is now on...

08:41
Hamilton out of qualifying!

Big shocks as Hamilton and Perez are out in Q2.

Hulkenberg, Stroll and Ricciardo are also out.

08:40
Improvements

Sargeant goes seventh - mighty from the Williams.

08:40
Chequered flag

Perez is in the pit lane - will he make it through? 

08:37
In the drop-zone currently

Albon, Gasly, Sargeant, Stroll and Ricciardo.

08:36
Mighty lap from Leclerc

A 1m32.834s, 0.5s ahead of Sainz.

Verstappen is 0.7s off in third. 

08:35
It's changing at the front

Verstappen leads the way with a 1m33.607s, 0.2s ahead of Hamilton and Russell.

08:30
Alonso sets the early pace

A 1m33.880s for Alonso, a tenth ahead of Perez.

Leclerc, Sainz and Magnussen complete the top five.

08:29
Good early lap from Magnussen

He's already beaten his lap from Q1. 

The Dane still has the best first sector of anyone.

08:25
Q2 underway

Alonso is the first driver out there.

08:24
Stroll noted by the stewards

He's at it again - failing to slow under yellow flags.

08:20
Out in Q1

Norris, Ocon, Zhou, Piastri and Tsunoda.

08:19
Chequered flag

Both McLarens are out in Q1...

Who expected that!

08:18
In the drop-zone currently

Zhou, Piastri, Stroll, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

08:16
Big track improvements

Gasly and Bottas move up to fourth and fifth; Sargeant into eighth. 

08:14
More improvements from the Ferraris

A 1m33.617s for Leclerc, 0.2s ahead of Sainz.

Verstappen is 0.5s off in third.

08:13
In the drop-zone currently

Zhou, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Tsunoda.

08:10
Hamilton on the board

Hamilton sets his first time of the session with a 1m34.658s, 0.6s down on Leclerc.

Norris also improves, moving up to fourth ahead of Sainz.

