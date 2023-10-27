F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice Results
The Mexico City Grand Prix kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net.
Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Ricciardo, Ocon and Stroll.
A slow end to the session with a number of drivers failing to improve.
A 1m20.015s for the Mexican driver, 0.297s off Verstappen.
Verstappen improves to get back on top ahead of Norris - 0.5s between the pair.
Some traffic for Perez hampers his progress as he slots into fourth, just ahead of Leclerc.
Leclerc only manages third overall in the Ferrari - on the faster compound as Verstappen set his time on the mediums.
Verstappen, Albon and Leclerc is now the top three.
He's on course to take top spot off Verstappen here.
Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Bearman is the current order.
Piastri improves to fourth, albeit on the softs, 0.5s off the pace.
Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Sainz, Ocon, Hadjar, Zhou, Doohan, Stroll, Piastri, Hamilton, Sargeant, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Vesti, Alonso and Pourchaire.
The reigning world champion goes 1.3s clear.
Perez takes to the top with a 1m21.596s, 0.2s ahead of teammate Verstappen.
He reports over team radio: "Ah I lost the car, hydraulics... I have no power steering."
He returns into the pit lane.
A 1m21.858s for Verstappen now, 0.5s clear of Albon.
Leclerc slots into third.
Having just set the fastest time, Albon improves again to a 1m22.419s to extend his advantage over Verstappen to 0.2s - both are on the test tyre.
Ricciardo, Piastri, Perez, Albon, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton.
The home crowd goes wild as Perez goes fastest with a 1m23.935s, 0.2s ahead of Albon.
A 1m26.128s for the McLaren driver, 0.5s ahead of Stroll.
Zhou completes the top three.
The light is green and the first practice of the weekend is now underway.
As per the 'rookie' mandated rule, there's five F2 drivers in action in FP1.
Frederik Vesti is in the Mercedes.
Oliver Bearman is driving for Haas.
Isack Hadjar will be in the AlphaTauri.
Theo Pourchaire is in the Alfa Romeo.
Finally, Jack Doohan will be driving the Alpine.
