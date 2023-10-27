Crash Home
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

The Mexico City Grand Prix kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net.

20:35
FP1 results

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice Results

20:30
Top 10

Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Ricciardo, Ocon and Stroll.

20:30
Chequered flag

A slow end to the session with a number of drivers failing to improve.

20:20
Into the final 10 minutes

Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Ricciardo, Ocon and Stroll.

20:11
Perez makes it a Red Bull 1-2

A 1m20.015s for the Mexican driver, 0.297s off Verstappen.

20:06
More soft runs

Verstappen improves to get back on top ahead of Norris - 0.5s between the pair.

Some traffic for Perez hampers his progress as he slots into fourth, just ahead of Leclerc.

20:05
20:00
Leclerc

Leclerc only manages third overall in the Ferrari - on the faster compound as Verstappen set his time on the mediums.

Verstappen, Albon and Leclerc is now the top three.

19:58
Leclerc on the softs

He's on course to take top spot off Verstappen here. 

19:56
Top 10

Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Bearman is the current order.

19:51
Piastri

Piastri improves to fourth, albeit on the softs, 0.5s off the pace.

19:49
Twenty minutes gone in FP2

Verstappen, Albon, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Sainz, Ocon, Hadjar, Zhou, Doohan, Stroll, Piastri, Hamilton, Sargeant, Hulkenberg, Bearman, Vesti, Alonso and Pourchaire.

19:45
Verstappen destroys Perez's benchmark

The reigning world champion goes 1.3s clear.

19:44
The crowd goes wild (again)

Perez takes to the top with a 1m21.596s, 0.2s ahead of teammate Verstappen.

19:43
A problem for Sainz

He reports over team radio: "Ah I lost the car, hydraulics... I have no power steering."

He returns into the pit lane.

19:41
Verstappen restores order

A 1m21.858s for Verstappen now, 0.5s clear of Albon.

Leclerc slots into third.

19:40
Albon improves

Having just set the fastest time, Albon improves again to a 1m22.419s to extend his advantage over Verstappen to 0.2s - both are on the test tyre.

19:36
Current top 10

Ricciardo, Piastri, Perez, Albon, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton.

19:35
Perez on top

The home crowd goes wild as Perez goes fastest with a 1m23.935s, 0.2s ahead of Albon.

19:33
Piastri sets the early pace

A 1m26.128s for the McLaren driver, 0.5s ahead of Stroll.

Zhou completes the top three.

19:30
FP1 is underway

The light is green and the first practice of the weekend is now underway.

19:26
Five rookies driving in FP1

As per the 'rookie' mandated rule, there's five F2 drivers in action in FP1.

Frederik Vesti is in the Mercedes.

Oliver Bearman is driving for Haas.

Isack Hadjar will be in the AlphaTauri.

Theo Pourchaire is in the Alfa Romeo.

Finally, Jack Doohan will be driving the Alpine.

19:22
How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix

Here's how you can follow the action from Mexico City here...

19:19
Ten minutes to go until FP1

19:07
It's all about one man in Mexico

