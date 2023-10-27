Keep across Crash.net for all of the reaction and news following practice!
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: As it happened
The Mexico City Grand Prix kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri and Russell.
Verstappen on top ahead of Norris and Leclerc.
"The rain is picking up in the last sector."
Into the final 15 minutes of FP2 and teams are completing their usual race simulations.
Impressive pace from McLaren with Norris lapping in the 22.4s.
"It's about 10 laps until expected rain - 10 or 12."
He slots into third in the Alfa Romeo, 0.2s off Verstappen.
Hamilton slots into P3, 0.3s down after setting the best final sector of anyone.
A 1m18.686s for Verstappen puts him over a tenth clear of Norris.
Piastri completes the top three.
Piastri goes clear on the softer rubber, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.
Ricciardo continues his strong FP2 with the second fastest time, while Bottas moves into third.
Albon, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo, Zhou, Perez, Sargeant and Piastri.
He pips Verstappen to top spot with less than a tenth separating the top three now.
The small shower hasn't had an impact on the session with drivers remaining out on the slicks.
A 1m20.085s for Verstappen, less than a tenth ahead of Norris.
Albon continues Williams' fine form in third.
It's raining in Mexico. Not sure many were expecting that.
Ricciardo sets the early pace with a 1m20.568s on the hards, 1.0s clear of Russell on the test tyre.
There's a 20 per cent chance of rain for FP2.
FP2 is about to get underway in just over five minutes.