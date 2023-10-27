Crash Home
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: As it happened

The Mexico City Grand Prix kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net.

00:02
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for all of the reaction and news following practice!

00:00
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri and Russell.

00:00
Chequered flag

Verstappen on top ahead of Norris and Leclerc.

23:59
FP2 shots

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
23:50
Perez radio

"The rain is picking up in the last sector."

23:50
Into the final 10 minutes

A reminder of the top 10: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri and Russell.

23:46
Race runs

Into the final 15 minutes of FP2 and teams are completing their usual race simulations. 

Impressive pace from McLaren with Norris lapping in the 22.4s.

23:39
Fastest in FP2

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
23:36
Weather update

"It's about 10 laps until expected rain - 10 or 12." 

23:34
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri and Russell.

23:32
Impressive from Bottas

He slots into third in the Alfa Romeo, 0.2s off Verstappen.

23:28
Hamilton into third

Hamilton slots into P3, 0.3s down after setting the best final sector of anyone.

23:27
Verstappen returns to the top

A 1m18.686s for Verstappen puts him over a tenth clear of Norris.

Piastri completes the top three.

23:22
Soft runs

Piastri goes clear on the softer rubber, 0.3s ahead of Verstappen.

23:19
Into P2 for Leclerc

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
23:15
Drivers on the move

Ricciardo continues his strong FP2 with the second fastest time, while Bottas moves into third.

23:14
23:11
Current order

Albon, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Ricciardo, Zhou, Perez, Sargeant and Piastri.

23:10
Albon goes clear

He pips Verstappen to top spot with less than a tenth separating the top three now.

23:09
Weather

The small shower hasn't had an impact on the session with drivers remaining out on the slicks.

23:07
Verstappen on top

A 1m20.085s for Verstappen, less than a tenth ahead of Norris.

Albon continues Williams' fine form in third.

23:06
The rain is here

It's raining in Mexico. Not sure many were expecting that.

23:03
Ricciardo

Ricciardo sets the early pace with a 1m20.568s on the hards, 1.0s clear of Russell on the test tyre.

23:01
FP2 underway

There's a 20 per cent chance of rain for FP2.

22:54
We're back!

FP2 is about to get underway in just over five minutes.

