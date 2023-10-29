Crash Home
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened

Last Updated: 49 Minutes Ago

Follow the 2023 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
22:13
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction from the Mexico City Grand Prix.

22:12
Results

Full results from Mexico...

22:06
Verstappen wins again!

Verstappen takes his 16th win of the year ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Albon and Ocon.

22:05
Verstappen starts his final lap

He's 15.4s clear of Hamilton currently.

22:02
Three laps to go

Stroll is out of the race after contact with Bottas.

21:58
Norris closing in

He's in DRS range of Russell now for fifth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
21:54
21:51
Norris into sixth!

A brilliant move from Norris to move into sixth.

21:49
21:47
Lap 58/71

Not a lot going on at the front.

Norris is now just 1.8s behind Ricciardo in the fight for sixth though.

21:45
Team orders at McLaren

Piastri lets Norris through to go and attack Ricciardo for sixth.

21:41
Focus on the midfield

A nice battle is developing between Hulkenberg and Ocon for the final point.

Gasly is being forced to fend off Bottas also.

21:38
Order on Lap 51

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Norris, Albon and Hulkenberg.

21:35
Contact

Piastri and Tsunoda collided into Turn 1, spinning the AlphaTauri driver in the process.

21:34
Alonso is out of the race

A disasterous race for the Spaniard.

21:33
Norris on a charge

He's moved up into the top 10 after a poor second start.

He's overtaken Hulkenberg, Ocon and Gasly in the last three laps.

21:30
Domination from Verstappen

His lead over Hamilton is now up to 5.0s. Hamilton is now 4.1s ahead of Leclerc.

21:29
21:27
21:26
Full order on Lap 41

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Norris, Bottas, Stroll, Zhou, Sargeant and Alonso.

21:23
Lap 40/71

Hamilton takes second ahead of Leclerc!

He makes the most of DRS to get past the Ferrari driver.

21:21
Ferrari v Mercedes

Hamilton is attacking Leclerc for second; Russell is right on the back of Sainz.

21:19
Order on Lap 37/71

Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon and Hulkenberg.

21:17
Second start

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon and Hulkenberg.

21:16
We're back underway

It's lights out and away we go again in Mexico!

