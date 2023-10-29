Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction from the Mexico City Grand Prix.
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened
Follow the 2023 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Full results from Mexico...
Verstappen takes his 16th win of the year ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Albon and Ocon.
He's 15.4s clear of Hamilton currently.
Stroll is out of the race after contact with Bottas.
He's in DRS range of Russell now for fifth.
A brilliant move from Norris to move into sixth.
Not a lot going on at the front.
Norris is now just 1.8s behind Ricciardo in the fight for sixth though.
Piastri lets Norris through to go and attack Ricciardo for sixth.
A nice battle is developing between Hulkenberg and Ocon for the final point.
Gasly is being forced to fend off Bottas also.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Norris, Albon and Hulkenberg.
Piastri and Tsunoda collided into Turn 1, spinning the AlphaTauri driver in the process.
A disasterous race for the Spaniard.
He's moved up into the top 10 after a poor second start.
He's overtaken Hulkenberg, Ocon and Gasly in the last three laps.
His lead over Hamilton is now up to 5.0s. Hamilton is now 4.1s ahead of Leclerc.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Norris, Bottas, Stroll, Zhou, Sargeant and Alonso.
Hamilton takes second ahead of Leclerc!
He makes the most of DRS to get past the Ferrari driver.
Hamilton is attacking Leclerc for second; Russell is right on the back of Sainz.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon and Hulkenberg.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Ricciardo, Piastri, Tsunoda, Albon and Hulkenberg.
It's lights out and away we go again in Mexico!