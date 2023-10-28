Crash Home
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all of the F1 action from Mexico City here with the Crash.net live blog.

19:35
FP3 results

Full FP3 results from Mexico...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
19:30
FP3 is over

Verstappen on top ahead of Albon, Perez, Russell and Piastri.

19:26
A spin for Sainz

Looks like he got caught out by a slow-moving Stroll. No damage to his car though.

19:25
Into the final five minutes

Both Ferraris are impeded on their fast laps on the softs.

19:22
Perez into third

Tidy lap from the home hero as he's just a tenth off the pace.

19:21
Verstappen pips Albon

Just 0.070s ahead of Albon.

19:17
Albon remains on top

Russell isn't able to beat Albon's top time as he slots into second, 0.2s off.

19:15
More soft runs

Third for Bottas; seventh for Zhou.

19:12
Albon continues Williams' fine form

A 1m17.957s for the Thai driver, 0.4s ahead of Verstappen.

19:05
Current order

Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Sargeant, Albon and Norris.

18:59
Verstappen goes top

A 1m18.429s for Verstappen now, 0.2s ahead of Russell. Perez, Ricciardo and Hamilton complete the top five.

18:53
Verstappen into second

Verstappen is unable to topple Russell at the top of the timesheets - less than a tenth off.

Perez slots into fifth after his mistake.

18:52
Red Bulls on track

Perez goes fastest of all in the first sector but then locks up.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:49
18:47
Current top 10

Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou.

18:45
A spin for Gasly

Gasly loses control of his Alpine in the stadium section but keeps it out of the wall.

18:43
Big lap from Russell

He puts 0.5s between himself and Hamilton at the top of the timesheets. 

18:42
Welcome Hamilton

The seven-time world champion takes to the top in the W14 - less than a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

Norris slots into fourth, two-tenths off his fellow Brit.

18:38
Ferrari 1-2

A 1m19.283s for Leclerc; over a tenth ahead of Sainz.

Tsunoda takes to the track on the softs as the two Aston Martins pit. 

18:36
Softs for Ferrari

Ferrari have put both Sainz and Leclerc on the softs already in FP3.

18:35
First lap goes to Bottas

A 1m20.740s for Bottas on the hards puts him on top.

The two Ferraris join the track as does Alonso.

18:32
Bottas and Stroll out on track

After a quiet start to the session, Stroll and Bottas break the silence on the hards.

18:30
FP3 underway

Final practice in Mexico City is now underway.

18:24
Hamilton's verdict

Here's what the seven-time world champion thought after Friday practice

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
18:16
What happened in Friday practice?

Read our FP2 report here as Verstappen led the way ahead of Norris...

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
