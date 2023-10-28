Full FP3 results from Mexico...
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action from Mexico City here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen on top ahead of Albon, Perez, Russell and Piastri.
Looks like he got caught out by a slow-moving Stroll. No damage to his car though.
Both Ferraris are impeded on their fast laps on the softs.
Tidy lap from the home hero as he's just a tenth off the pace.
Just 0.070s ahead of Albon.
Russell isn't able to beat Albon's top time as he slots into second, 0.2s off.
Third for Bottas; seventh for Zhou.
A 1m17.957s for the Thai driver, 0.4s ahead of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Sargeant, Albon and Norris.
A 1m18.429s for Verstappen now, 0.2s ahead of Russell. Perez, Ricciardo and Hamilton complete the top five.
Verstappen is unable to topple Russell at the top of the timesheets - less than a tenth off.
Perez slots into fifth after his mistake.
Perez goes fastest of all in the first sector but then locks up.
Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou.
Gasly loses control of his Alpine in the stadium section but keeps it out of the wall.
He puts 0.5s between himself and Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.
The seven-time world champion takes to the top in the W14 - less than a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Norris slots into fourth, two-tenths off his fellow Brit.
A 1m19.283s for Leclerc; over a tenth ahead of Sainz.
Tsunoda takes to the track on the softs as the two Aston Martins pit.
Ferrari have put both Sainz and Leclerc on the softs already in FP3.
A 1m20.740s for Bottas on the hards puts him on top.
The two Ferraris join the track as does Alonso.
After a quiet start to the session, Stroll and Bottas break the silence on the hards.
Final practice in Mexico City is now underway.
