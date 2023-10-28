Crash Home
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 21 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the F1 action from Mexico City here with the Crash.net live blog.

23:05
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock reaction to qualifying in Mexico.

23:01
It's another pole for Leclerc!

A 1-2 for Ferrari with Leclerc on pole ahead of Sainz, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Perez, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Bottas and Zhou.

23:00
Verstappen doesn't do it

Only third for Verstappen.

22:59
Not too many improvements

Sainz and Leclerc fail to improve on their final runs. 

22:58
Time for the final runs

Sainz starts his final lap of Q3.

22:56
Ninth for Zhou

Zhou's only lap of Q3 puts him ninth overall, just ahead of teammate Bottas.

22:55
Order after the first runs

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Russell, Hamilton, Perez, Piastri, Bottas and Zhou.

22:53
A Ferrari 1-2!

Who expected that?

Leclerc leads Sainz after the first runs. 

22:51
Big lap from Verstappen

A 1m17.286s, 0.5s ahead of Perez.

22:48
Q3 is underway...

The fight for pole position in Mexico is on...

22:41
Out in Q2

Zhou, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Tsunoda.

22:40
Leclerc into third

Good lap from the Ferrari driver.

Sainz in the other car can't improve and stays ninth.

22:38
Current order

Verstappen, Piastri, Ricciardo, Perez, Bottas, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc and Zhou.

22:35
In the drop-zone

Albon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso and Tsunoda.

22:32
Albon

"There's no way, there's damage or something!"

He's 11th overall - the car looks a handful.

22:30
Ricciardo cooking

He slots between the two Red Bulls. 

22:28
Big first lap from Verstappen

0.5s between the two Red Bull drivers.

22:28
Q2 underway

The next part of qualifying has started.

22:23
Hamilton noted by the stewards

"Failing to slow under yellow flags".

22:19
Out in Q1

Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll, Sargeant and Norris.

22:18
Chequered flag

A brief yellow flag after Alonso spun.

Norris could be out of Q1 here.

22:17
News from the stewards

"Pit exit incident involving Verstappen will be investigated after the session".

22:15
Piastri is safe

Piastri into second.

Norris still down in 19th.

22:11
In the drop-zone

Stroll, Albon, Piastri, Norris and Sargeant. 

22:09
Ricciardo on the move

He goes second in the AlphaTauri; Bottas into third - strong pace from both this weekend.

