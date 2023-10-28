Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock reaction to qualifying in Mexico.
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened
A 1-2 for Ferrari with Leclerc on pole ahead of Sainz, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Perez, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Bottas and Zhou.
Only third for Verstappen.
Sainz and Leclerc fail to improve on their final runs.
Sainz starts his final lap of Q3.
Zhou's only lap of Q3 puts him ninth overall, just ahead of teammate Bottas.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Russell, Hamilton, Perez, Piastri, Bottas and Zhou.
Who expected that?
Leclerc leads Sainz after the first runs.
A 1m17.286s, 0.5s ahead of Perez.
The fight for pole position in Mexico is on...
Zhou, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Tsunoda.
Good lap from the Ferrari driver.
Sainz in the other car can't improve and stays ninth.
Verstappen, Piastri, Ricciardo, Perez, Bottas, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc and Zhou.
Albon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso and Tsunoda.
"There's no way, there's damage or something!"
He's 11th overall - the car looks a handful.
He slots between the two Red Bulls.
0.5s between the two Red Bull drivers.
The next part of qualifying has started.
"Failing to slow under yellow flags".
Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll, Sargeant and Norris.
A brief yellow flag after Alonso spun.
Norris could be out of Q1 here.
"Pit exit incident involving Verstappen will be investigated after the session".
Piastri into second.
Norris still down in 19th.
Stroll, Albon, Piastri, Norris and Sargeant.
He goes second in the AlphaTauri; Bottas into third - strong pace from both this weekend.