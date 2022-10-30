Crash Home
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Can Hamilton challenge Verstappen? - LIVE UPDATES

Max Verstappen will start on pole position after beating George Russell to pole by 0.3s.

Lewis Hamilton lines up third on the grid, and with a long run down to Turn 1 on the opening lap, Mercedes might be fancying their chances.

Can Hamilton end their win drought today?

Follow all the action here.

Just under 30 minutes to go
The pit lane is now open.

Cars are taking to the grid.

A busy Mexican paddock
These two will be eyeing their first wins of 2022
Verstappen starts on pole today!
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix!

