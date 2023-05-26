Click here for the FP1 result
F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 is back this weekend after the last race at Imola was cancelled due to intense flooding.
The Monaco Grand Prix is the 'jewel in the crown' with many drivers desperate to win in the principality.
Aston Martin and Ferrari are expected to be on the pace, while all eyes will be on Mercedes' new upgrade.
Sainz fastest ahead of Alonso and Hamilton.
Red flag.
Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Stroll and Albon.
The Ferrari driver is now on top - 0.058s ahead of Alonso.
Alonso pips Hamilton to top spot with a 1m13.907s, 0.1s ahead of Hamilton.
With over 17 minutes of the session to go, FP1 is back underway after the red flag.
Hulkenberg didn't brush the barriers - he clattered them!
Replays show him losing the rear at the Nouvelle Chicane.
Red flag.
Looks like he's brushed the barriers.
"I can't really get my tyres working. I don't have the confidence. Like i'm just losing the rear exit of turn 3 and turn 4. The thing's just sliding."
"It's a little bit better on the rear, but yeah it's still doing al the same things on all the bumps it's not really good."
Hamilton, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Albon, Perez, Tsunoda and Piastri.
It's a 1m14.035s for Hamilton - he's 0.2s clear of Sainz now.
Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen, Magnussen, Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda Norris and Hulkenberg.
"I'm going to shunt with the car set up like this."
He asks to pit.
It's a 1m14.401s for Sainz now, a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Alonso slots into third, 0.2s down on Sainz.
He's 0.6s clear of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.
Sainz, Alonso, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Stroll, Norris, Hulkenberg, Russell and Magnussen.
"The car in the high-speed sections is very hard to drive."
"Car is bottoming a lot."
It's a 1m17.296s for the Spaniard to go a tenth clear of Ocon.