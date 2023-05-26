Crash Home
F1
Live
F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

F1 is back this weekend after the last race at Imola was cancelled due to intense flooding.

The Monaco Grand Prix is the 'jewel in the crown' with many drivers desperate to win in the principality. 

Aston Martin and Ferrari are expected to be on the pace, while all eyes will be on Mercedes' new upgrade.

Reporting By:
13:37
Full results

Click here for the FP1 result

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:29
The session will not resume

Sainz fastest ahead of Alonso and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:26
Albon has crashed

Red flag.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:26
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:24
Current top 10

Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Stroll and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:18
Sainz goes fastest

The Ferrari driver is now on top - 0.058s ahead of Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:16
Alonso goes top!

Alonso pips Hamilton to top spot with a 1m13.907s, 0.1s ahead of Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:15
Monaco shots

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:13
FP1 is back underway

With over 17 minutes of the session to go, FP1 is back underway after the red flag.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:12
Here's what happened to the Hulk
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:07
A bit of an understatement

Hulkenberg didn't brush the barriers - he clattered them!

Replays show him losing the rear at the Nouvelle Chicane.

Red flag.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:07
Puncture for Hulkenberg

Looks like he's brushed the barriers.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:05
Russell isn't happy

"I can't really get my tyres working. I don't have the confidence. Like i'm just losing the rear exit of turn 3 and turn 4. The thing's just sliding."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:04
More feedback from Verstappen

"It's a little bit better on the rear, but yeah it's still doing al the same things on all the bumps it's not really good."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:00
Order with 30 on the clock

Hamilton, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Albon, Perez, Tsunoda and Piastri.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:58
Hamilton takes to the top

It's a 1m14.035s for Hamilton - he's 0.2s clear of Sainz now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:54
Iconic streets

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:52
Current top 10

Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen, Magnussen, Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda Norris and Hulkenberg.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:48
Verstappen's complaints continue

"I'm going to shunt with the car set up like this."

He asks to pit.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:48
Sainz goes fastest

It's a 1m14.401s for Sainz now, a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

Alonso slots into third, 0.2s down on Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:45
Strong start from Leclerc

He's 0.6s clear of Sainz at the top of the timesheets. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:40
Current top 10

Sainz, Alonso, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Stroll, Norris, Hulkenberg, Russell and Magnussen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:37
More radio from Verstappen

"The car in the high-speed sections is very hard to drive."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:35
Verstappen radio

"Car is bottoming a lot." 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:35
Alonso moves to the top

It's a 1m17.296s for the Spaniard to go a tenth clear of Ocon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture