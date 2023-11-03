Crash Home
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 54 Seconds Ago

Follow all of the action from Interlagos with the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It's a sprint weekend so expect a hectic three days of action in Brazil.

Reporting By:
15:03
Softs for Magnussen

He only manages the third-fastest time, 0.7s off Russell's medium benchmark.

14:59
Current top 10 after 30 minutes

Russell, Alonso, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Perez, Hamilton, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Sainz.

14:58
Big lap from Russell

A 1m11.865s on the mediums puts him 0.7s ahead of Alonso, who has just bettered his earlier lap time on the hards.

14:56
Tsunoda goes fastest

Making the most of the medium tyres, Tsunoda takes top spot off Verstappen by 0.3s.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:52
On track in FP1

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,
14:50
A puncture for Alonso

He's driving back into the pit lane slowly. A rear puncture for the Spaniard.

14:49
Strong lap from Hulkenberg

He splits the two Mercedes drivers to put his Haas fifth-fastest.

14:45
Mercedes

Hamilton moves into third, 0.3s off Verstappen's pace.

Russell makes it a 3-4 for Mercedes, although he's 0.6s slower than Verstappen.

14:40
Strong start from Perez

He's within a tenth of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

Perez is in need of a big result after failing to make it past the opening lap at his home race last time out.

14:39
Order after 10 minutes

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Norris, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Gasly and Stroll.

14:39
Encouraging for Aston Martin

A 1m13.855s for Alonso, 0.7s off the pace. 

14:36
Verstappen improves again

A 1m13.138s for the three-time world champion, which puts him 0.3s ahead of Perez, who has just improved.

14:35
Ferraris

The two Ferrari drivers set their first times of the day.

Leclerc into second behind Verstappen, just 0.2s off the pace.

All of the early running is being done on the white-marked hard tyre.

14:34
Verstappen on top

No surprise, it's Verstappen on top with a 1m13.950s, 1.0s ahead of Perez at this early stage.

Alonso and Hamilton complete the top four, 1.1s down on the lead Red Bull.

14:30
FP1 is go!

60 minutes of running at Interlagos is now underway.

The risk of rain for FP1 is just 20 per cent.

 
14:28
14:27
Moments away from FP1

First practice at Interlagos is moments away from starting.

There is just one 60-minute session ahead of qualifying this afternoon.

14:21
New contract for Sao Paulo GP

This morning, F1 announced that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix has signed a new contract for the Interlagos race to remain on the calendar until at least 2030. 

"I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring," said F1 president Stefano Domenicali.

"Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience."

Start of the race, George Russell (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao
14:15
More plank wear drama after Austin DSQs?

First up, we have the matter of an important hour of practice. 

It'll be the only running the teams get to find a set-up they are happy with for the rest of the weekend before the cars enter parc ferme conditions when qualifying gets underway. 

The sprint format was partly blamed on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's disqualifications at the United States Grand Prix. 

Could we see a repeat in Brazil? George Russell has admitted to having concerns.

“It’s going to be really challenging,” Russell said on Thursday. “And this is a big, big issue with the sprint race weekends because, as we said in Austin, we ended practice, we did our checks and there was no plank wear and we thought we were in the clear.

"And then with a small change of wind direction, putting in 100 kilos of fuel in the car for the first time, some laps in traffic, some laps not in traffic on a really bumpy circuit, we suddenly found ourselves in an issue we weren’t expecting.

“I’ve got to be honest, on a track like this some teams might find themselves in the same place, So that’s just part of a game in a sprint race.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao
14:07
Could storms impact Sao Paulo GP?

It's the sixth and final sprint weekend of 2023, with qualifying setting the grid for Sunday's grand prix later today. 

We'll have one eye on the weather with storms forecast to hit Interlagos today. Could we end up getting an upset later on?

Let's not forget that Kevin Magnussen claimed a shock maiden pole position for Haas here last year. 

Pole position for Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,
13:59
Welcome

Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

FP1 starts in just 30 minutes - the only session ahead of qualifying.

