Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction to qualifying in Brazil.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened
Follow all of the action from Interlagos with the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
It's a sprint weekend so expect a hectic three days of action in Brazil.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Perez and Piastri.
The session will not resume.
The rain is starting to fall and it's completely dark now.
No chance there will be any improvements.
A 1m10.727s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.
Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Perez and Piastri complete the top 10.
All 10 cars are out on track with the rain on the way.
Rain expected "seven minutes into the session".
Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen and Albon.
Norris goes quickest with a 1m10.021s, while Alonso is into third as Aston Martin look to recover their form.
Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Stroll and Ocon.
In the drop-zone: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly, Albon and Alonso.
A big moment for the seven-time champion on his lap but he still maanges to set a strong lap.
Eighth and ninth for Hulkenberg and Magnussen.
That knocks Alonso and Albon into the bottom five.
Norris and Piastri are Verstappen's nearest challenger - 0.161s and 0.168s off respectively.
A 1m10.162s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of teammate Perez.
Verstappen is informed of "light spots" falling.
Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Bottas, Sargeant and Zhou.
Ocon and Ricciardo are out as it stands but they are both improving.
He's safely through as he beats Leclerc's top time.
Hulkemberg also is safe - he's third overall.
Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Magnussen and Sargeant are getting knocked out currently.
"Drops of rain," reported by the Aston Martin driver.
Bottas moves up to 12th ahead of Russell.
Zhou sets the 17th-best time in the other Alfa Romeo.
Second and third for those two drivers, within a tenth of Leclerc's top time.
Bottas, Sargeant, Albon, Perez and Zhou.
A 1m10.472s for Leclerc who takes top spot off Norris.
Sainz slots into fourth, 0.5s off his teammate.