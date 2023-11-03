Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 19 Hours Ago

Follow all of the action from Interlagos with the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It's a sprint weekend so expect a hectic three days of action in Brazil.

19:15
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction to qualifying in Brazil.

19:13
Top 10

Verstappen, Leclerc, Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Perez and Piastri.

19:11
Red flag

The session will not resume.

19:10
Quali looks to be over

The rain is starting to fall and it's completely dark now.

No chance there will be any improvements.

19:08
Provisional pole for Verstappen

A 1m10.727s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.

Stroll, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Perez and Piastri complete the top 10.

19:03
Q3 is underway

All 10 cars are out on track with the rain on the way.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:03
Weather update for Leclerc

Rain expected "seven minutes into the session".

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:56
Chequered flag

Out in Q2: Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen and Albon.

18:51
The times continue to tumble

Norris goes quickest with a 1m10.021s, while Alonso is into third as Aston Martin look to recover their form.

18:49
Current order

Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Stroll and Ocon.

In the drop-zone: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly, Albon and Alonso.

18:48
Hamilton into fourth

A big moment for the seven-time champion on his lap but he still maanges to set a strong lap.

18:47
Good laps from the Haas pair

Eighth and ninth for Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

That knocks Alonso and Albon into the bottom five.

18:45
McLaren's good form continues

Norris and Piastri are Verstappen's nearest challenger - 0.161s and 0.168s off respectively.

18:43
A strong early lap from Verstappen

A 1m10.162s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of teammate Perez.

18:40
Q2 underway

Verstappen is informed of "light spots" falling.

18:34
Out in Q1

Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Bottas, Sargeant and Zhou.

18:33
Chequered flag

Ocon and Ricciardo are out as it stands but they are both improving. 

18:32
Russell goes quickest

He's safely through as he beats Leclerc's top time.

Hulkemberg also is safe - he's third overall.

18:32
Into the final minute

Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Zhou, Magnussen and Sargeant are getting knocked out currently. 

18:31
Stroll radio

"Drops of rain," reported by the Aston Martin driver.

18:29
Improvements from the Alfas

Bottas moves up to 12th ahead of Russell.

Zhou sets the 17th-best time in the other Alfa Romeo.

18:27
Good laps from Piastri and Stroll

Second and third for those two drivers, within a tenth of Leclerc's top time.

18:25
18:25
In the drop-zone currently

Bottas, Sargeant, Albon, Perez and Zhou.

18:23
Leclerc goes clear

A 1m10.472s for Leclerc who takes top spot off Norris. 

Sainz slots into fourth, 0.5s off his teammate.

