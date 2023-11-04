Crash Home
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint Shootout parc ferme. Formula 1

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint: As it happened

Last Updated: 15 Hours Ago

Follow all of the sprint action from Interlagos here with the Crash.net live blog.

19:11
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news following the sprint.

19:09
Results

The full result from the sprint...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,
19:04
Top 8

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Sainz.

19:03
Verstappen wins the sprint!

Another easy win for Verstappen, 4.2s ahead of Norris.

Perez completes the podium.

19:02
Two laps to go

Verstappen has upped his lead over Norris to 3.6s.

19:00
Tsunoda up to sixth

Hamilton now loses out to the AlphaTauri - the scenes!

19:00
Leclerc is through

Hamilton seems to be really struggling as he loses out to Leclerc - and nearly Tsunoda.

Three laps to go.

18:58
Lap 20/24

Leclerc is now in DRS range of Hamilton for fifth.

18:56
18:54
Verstappen begins to push

Verstappen is told by his race engineer GP that he can begin to push in the high-speed.

He's now 1.8s clear of Norris at the front. 

18:52
Russell radio

"The pace of those guys ahead is so fast."

18:51
Norris closing in

Norris is now just 1.2s behind Verstappen for the race lead.

18:50
Order on Lap 13

Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Ricciardo and Piastri.

18:48
Lap 12/24

A great scrap between Sainz and Ricciardo.

Ricciardo gets past into Turn 1, but then Sainz gets him back with the use of DRS.

18:45
Lap 10/24

Perez finally gets past Russell. He keeps the position and retains third past Turn 4.

18:43
Russell gets back ahead

Nevermind! Russell uses DRS down to Turn 4 to get back ahead of Perez.

18:42
Perez on a charge

He breezes past Russell into Turn 1 as the Mercedes duo continue to struggle.

18:41
Lap 7/24

Verstappen's lead over Norris is up to 1.6s, while Russell has dropped back to 1.5s behind the McLaren driver.

18:40
Norris gets past Russell

The DRS seems powerful as Norris breezes past his former F2 title rival into Turn 1.

18:38
Perez into fourth

Perez gets past Hamilton again with the use of DRS in Turn 1.

The seven-time world champion looks to be struggling a bit for pace as Leclerc begins to attack him.

18:37
Order on Lap 3

Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Ricciardo and Piastri.

18:35
What a move from Russell!

He's up to second after a daring move on the brakes. Beautiful. 

18:35
Start

Verstappen takes the lead ahead of Norris into Turn 1.

Hamilton pulls off a stunning move on Perez into Turn 4.

18:32
Here we go

The final sprint race of 2023 is underway at Interlagos!

18:30
Formation lap underway

Norris leads the pack away...

