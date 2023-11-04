Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news following the sprint.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint: As it happened
Follow all of the sprint action from Interlagos here with the Crash.net live blog.
Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction and news following the sprint.
The full result from the sprint...
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Sainz.
Another easy win for Verstappen, 4.2s ahead of Norris.
Perez completes the podium.
Verstappen has upped his lead over Norris to 3.6s.
Hamilton now loses out to the AlphaTauri - the scenes!
Hamilton seems to be really struggling as he loses out to Leclerc - and nearly Tsunoda.
Three laps to go.
Leclerc is now in DRS range of Hamilton for fifth.
Verstappen is told by his race engineer GP that he can begin to push in the high-speed.
He's now 1.8s clear of Norris at the front.
"The pace of those guys ahead is so fast."
Norris is now just 1.2s behind Verstappen for the race lead.
Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Ricciardo and Piastri.
A great scrap between Sainz and Ricciardo.
Ricciardo gets past into Turn 1, but then Sainz gets him back with the use of DRS.
Perez finally gets past Russell. He keeps the position and retains third past Turn 4.
Nevermind! Russell uses DRS down to Turn 4 to get back ahead of Perez.
He breezes past Russell into Turn 1 as the Mercedes duo continue to struggle.
Verstappen's lead over Norris is up to 1.6s, while Russell has dropped back to 1.5s behind the McLaren driver.
The DRS seems powerful as Norris breezes past his former F2 title rival into Turn 1.
Perez gets past Hamilton again with the use of DRS in Turn 1.
The seven-time world champion looks to be struggling a bit for pace as Leclerc begins to attack him.
Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Ricciardo and Piastri.
He's up to second after a daring move on the brakes. Beautiful.
Verstappen takes the lead ahead of Norris into Turn 1.
Hamilton pulls off a stunning move on Perez into Turn 4.
The final sprint race of 2023 is underway at Interlagos!
Norris leads the pack away...