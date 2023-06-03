Crash Home
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 3 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the F1 action this weekend from the Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

11:44
11:40
Current order

Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc, Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris.

11:39
Red flag

Sargeant is off in the gravel trap at the final corner.

11:38
Hulkenberg radio

"Started to have some rain on the visor."

11:37
Hamilton radio

"Driveability is still not great."

11:35
11:34
Verstappen takes to the top

A 1m13.664s for Verstappen - 0.3s ahead of Perez.

11:34
Perez leads the early pace

A 1m13.914s for the Mexican. Hamilton slots into second ahead of Russell and Alonso.

11:31
All cars are out on track

Light rain is expected to fall imminently. 

11:30
FP3 is underway

Albon and Sargeant lead the pack away at the start of final practice.

11:30
A busy start to FP3

With rain on the way, a lot of drivers are waiting at the end of the pit lane on new soft tyres.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:27
11:26
Official risk of rain

According to the FIA, it's 80 percent. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:25
Hamilton arrives

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Qualifying
11:20
Chance of rain

There's a 50-60 percent chance of rain for FP3.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:15
What happened on Friday?

Read our FP2 report... 

Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
11:10
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Spanish Grand Prix.

We're just under 25 minutes away from the start of final practice.

