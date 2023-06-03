RED FLAG Sargeant into the barriers on the final corner. He radios that he is ok #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/d58YvCcfFX\u2014 Formula 1 (@F1) June 3, 2023
F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Final practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action this weekend from the Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc, Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris.
Sargeant is off in the gravel trap at the final corner.
"Started to have some rain on the visor."
"Driveability is still not great."
A 1m13.664s for Verstappen - 0.3s ahead of Perez.
A 1m13.914s for the Mexican. Hamilton slots into second ahead of Russell and Alonso.
Light rain is expected to fall imminently.
Albon and Sargeant lead the pack away at the start of final practice.
With rain on the way, a lot of drivers are waiting at the end of the pit lane on new soft tyres.
According to the FIA, it's 80 percent.
There's a 50-60 percent chance of rain for FP3.
Read our FP2 report...
Did Mercedes' Upgrades in Monaco ACTUALLY Work?
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Spanish Grand Prix.
We're just under 25 minutes away from the start of final practice.