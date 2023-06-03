The battle for the podium - behind Verstappen - should be exciting.Sainz will be starting his home race from second ahead of Norris, Gasly (who may incur a penalty) and Hamilton.See you then for the race!
How qualifying for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix unfolded
Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.
Follow all of the F1 action this weekend from the Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
The battle for the podium - behind Verstappen - should be exciting.
Sainz will be starting his home race from second ahead of Norris, Gasly (who may incur a penalty) and Hamilton.
See you then for the race!
Qualifying results are here...
Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Piastri.
Sainz into P2; Stroll third. Ocon fourth.
More times to come.
All cars on track except Hulkenberg.
A strong lap from Hulkenberg to go third in the Haas. 0.9s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Alonso.
It's a 1m12.272s for Verstappen - 0.7s clear of Hamilton.
Who will join Verstappen on the front row of the grid?
Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Gasly and Hulkenberg.
Not sure what's going on but we've just seen a replay of Russell and Hamilton having contact.
Hamilton tried to overtake his teammate but they collided with each other slightly, giving the seven-time world champion front wing damage.
Perez, Russell, Zhou, de Vries and Tsunoda.
Big shocks here in Barcelona!
What a lap from the McLaren driver!
The track is ramping up.
Another mistake from Perez at Turn 5. He's gone off into the gravel.
Norris, Piastri, de Vries, Tsunoda and Hulkenberg.
He slots into a comfortable P2, 0.2s down on Verstappen.
Alonso into second, 0.5s down on Verstappen.
Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Sainz, Zhou and Norris complete the top 10.
A 1m12.760s, 0.9s ahead of Perez.
Verstappen, Perez and Sainz.
The second part of qualifying is now underway.
"We are out, right? Unbelievable!"