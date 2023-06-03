Crash Home
How qualifying for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 8 Minutes Ago

Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Follow all of the F1 action this weekend from the Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

16:18
An exciting race ahead

The battle for the podium - behind Verstappen - should be exciting.

Sainz will be starting his home race from second ahead of Norris, Gasly (who may incur a penalty) and Hamilton.

See you then for the race!

16:16
Full results

Qualifying results are here...

16:10
Pole for Verstappen!

Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Stroll, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Piastri.

16:09
Sainz into second

Sainz into P2; Stroll third. Ocon fourth.

More times to come.

16:07
Time for the final runs

All cars on track except Hulkenberg.

16:05
Hulkenberg goes third

A strong lap from Hulkenberg to go third in the Haas. 0.9s down on Verstappen.

16:04
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Ocon, Sainz, Piastri, Stroll, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Alonso.

16:02
A big lap from Verstappen

It's a 1m12.272s for Verstappen - 0.7s clear of Hamilton.

15:57
Q3 is now underway

Who will join Verstappen on the front row of the grid?

15:55
The order in Q2

Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri, Stroll, Alonso, Gasly and Hulkenberg.

15:54
15:53
Contact between the Mercs

Not sure what's going on but we've just seen a replay of Russell and Hamilton having contact.

Hamilton tried to overtake his teammate but they collided with each other slightly, giving the seven-time world champion front wing damage. 

15:51
Out in Q2

Perez, Russell, Zhou, de Vries and Tsunoda.

15:50
Perez and Russell are out

Big shocks here in Barcelona!

15:49
Norris goes second

What a lap from the McLaren driver!

15:48
Hulkenberg goes fourth

The track is ramping up. 

15:47
An off for Perez

Another mistake from Perez at Turn 5. He's gone off into the gravel.

15:44
In the drop zone currently

Norris, Piastri, de Vries, Tsunoda and Hulkenberg.

15:42
Good lap from Hamilton

He slots into a comfortable P2, 0.2s down on Verstappen.

15:41
Alonso goes second

Alonso into second, 0.5s down on Verstappen.

Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Sainz, Zhou and Norris complete the top 10.

15:38
15:37
Verstappen sets the early pace

A 1m12.760s, 0.9s ahead of Perez.

15:36
Only three cars are on track

Verstappen, Perez and Sainz.

15:34
Q2 back underway

The second part of qualifying is now underway.

15:29
Leclerc radio

"We are out, right? Unbelievable!"

