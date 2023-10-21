Crash Home
F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint: As it happened

It's sprint day at the Circuit of the Americas which plays host to this weekend's United States Grand Prix. Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

23:39
That's a wrap

That concludes the sprint race! Thank you for joining us.

Keep across Crash.net for all of the post-sprint reaction.

23:36
Top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Gasly, Russell, Albon and Piastri.

23:35
Verstappen wins the sprint!

Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc is your top three.

23:34
Verstappen starts the final lap

He's 8.0s clear of Hamilton currently. 

23:31
Stroll

"I need to box, no brakes!" - Stroll looks to be done for the day.

23:26
Sainz under threat again

He now has Russell for close company, who has a five-second penalty to serve at the end of the race.

23:25
Perez up to fifth

Perez breezes past Sainz into fifth now.

23:24
Lap 1 shots

23:21
Norris into fourth

Sainz is unable to keep Norris past, who uses DRS down the back straight to move into fourth.

Perez is now right behind the Ferrari driver.

23:19
Order on Lap 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Albon and Piastri.

23:16
Sainz v Norris

Norris gets the move done with DRS but brakes too late, allowing Sainz to get through.

This has allowed Perez to close up - he's now in DRS range.

23:14
Penalty for Russell

He's been handed a five-second time penalty for overtaking Piastri off track.

23:13
Order on Lap 6

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Piastri and Albon.

23:12
Gasly up to P8

Piastri continues to struggle as he loses out to Gasly into Turn 1 for the final point.

23:11
Hamilton is rapid

Hamilton is still in DRS range of Verstappen for the race lead.

23:09
Piastri loses two spots

Piastri loses out to Perez and then Russell. The McLaren driver is struggling for pace.

23:07
The battle for sixth

Perez is attacking Piastri with the use of DRS but can't get close to make a move.

23:06
Order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Gasly and Albon.

23:04
Start

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Hamilton, who's managed to get ahead of Leclerc after running wide.

23:03
The sprint has started!

It's lights out and away we go for the 19-lap sprint race in Austin!

22:59
Formation lap underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap. 

22:57
Tyres

Mediums for everyone except Sainz - he's on the softs.

22:46
Just 15 minutes until the sprint now

22:30
Thirty minutes until lights out

Russell has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Leclerc.

He will start from 11th, rather than eighth. 

22:26
Red Bull worried about McLaren?

"Listening to Red Bull, I think they are most worried about McLaren rather than Ferrari and Mercedes," says jenson Button.

