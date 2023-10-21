That concludes the sprint race! Thank you for joining us.Keep across Crash.net for all of the post-sprint reaction.
F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint: As it happened
It's sprint day at the Circuit of the Americas which plays host to this weekend's United States Grand Prix. Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.
That concludes the sprint race! Thank you for joining us.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Gasly, Russell, Albon and Piastri.
Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc is your top three.
He's 8.0s clear of Hamilton currently.
"I need to box, no brakes!" - Stroll looks to be done for the day.
He now has Russell for close company, who has a five-second penalty to serve at the end of the race.
Perez breezes past Sainz into fifth now.
Sainz is unable to keep Norris past, who uses DRS down the back straight to move into fourth.
Perez is now right behind the Ferrari driver.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Albon and Piastri.
Norris gets the move done with DRS but brakes too late, allowing Sainz to get through.
This has allowed Perez to close up - he's now in DRS range.
He's been handed a five-second time penalty for overtaking Piastri off track.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Piastri and Albon.
Piastri continues to struggle as he loses out to Gasly into Turn 1 for the final point.
Hamilton is still in DRS range of Verstappen for the race lead.
Piastri loses out to Perez and then Russell. The McLaren driver is struggling for pace.
Perez is attacking Piastri with the use of DRS but can't get close to make a move.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Gasly and Albon.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 ahead of Hamilton, who's managed to get ahead of Leclerc after running wide.
It's lights out and away we go for the 19-lap sprint race in Austin!
Verstappen leads the pack away for the formation lap.
Mediums for everyone except Sainz - he's on the softs.
Russell has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Leclerc.
He will start from 11th, rather than eighth.
"Listening to Red Bull, I think they are most worried about McLaren rather than Ferrari and Mercedes," says jenson Button.