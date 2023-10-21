The sprint kicks off at 11pm UK time.In the mean time, keep across Crash.net for the reaction from the shootout.
F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint: LIVE UPDATES!
It's sprint day at the Circuit of the Americas which plays host to this weekend's United States Grand Prix. Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.
The sprint kicks off at 11pm UK time.
In the mean time, keep across Crash.net for the reaction from the shootout.
Verstappen claims a third sprint pole ahead of Leclerc.
Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Albon and Gasly complare the top 10.
A 1m34.538s for Verstappen, a tenth ahead of Norris.
Norris goes fastest in the first sector - slightly quicker than Verstappen.
News from the FIA: "Following discussion with the teams and drivers yesterday we have widened the white line on the outside at Turns 9, 12 and 19 - this is to give the drivers a bit of extra margin at these corners."
The fight for pole is on soon...
No cars are on track at the moment.
Ricciardo, Alonso, Ocon, Stroll and Zhou.
Hamilton only goes ninth - can he make it through?
No damage to his Red Bull although his tyres look best their best now.
Current order: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Stroll and Zhou.
Verstappen and the Ferraris take to the track.
Stewards have noted Russell impeding Leclerc.
Looking at the footage on TV, it's a clear cut penalty.
Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda and Sargeant.
The track is ramping up as Stroll moves up to tenth.
Everyone out there will have one final lap.
Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll, Sargeant and Piastri.
A 1m35.997s for Verstappen, just over 0.3s clear.
Perez slots into fifth in the second Red Bull.
A 1m36.302s for Leclerc, with teammate Sainz right behind him.
A 1m36.402s for Hamilton, 0.6s ahead of Hulkenberg.
Hamilton is the first man out on track on the medium tyres.
All teams must run on the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2; SQ3 will be on the soft.
No mad rush to get on track though just yet.
Verstappen should have been on pole yesterday had it not been for a track limits violation.
Can he make amends now in the shootout?
Are Red Bull better off without Helmut Marko?