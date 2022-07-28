Enjoy your retirement Seb, you\u2019re a true F1 legend! You\u2019ll be missed mate. pic.twitter.com/TgWJA6i2vq\u2014 George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 28, 2022
LIVE UPDATES: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - drivers to react to Vettel retirement
Crash.Net are at the Hungaroring for the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and co will face the media on Thursday afternoon to react to Sebastian Vettel's shock retirement.
“I hear by announce my retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season. Probably I should start with a long list of people to thank but I feel it is more important to explain the reasons behind my decision.
"I love this sport, it has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is life on track, there is my life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity.
"I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others, rather than what we do. Who am I? I’m Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman. I am curious and easily fascinated by passionate or skilled people, I am obsessed with perfection. I am tolerant and feel like we all have the same rights to live, no matter what we look like, where we come from and who we love.
"I love being outside, I love nature and its wonders. I’m stubborn and impatient, I can be really annoying. I like to make people laugh, I like chocolate and the smell of fresh bread. My favourite colour is blue. I believe in change and progress and every little bit makes a d9fference. I am an optimist and I believe people are good.
"Next to racing, I have grown a family who I love being around. I’ve grown other interests outside of Formula 1.
“My passion with racing and Formula 1 comes with lots of time spent away from them, and takes a lot of energy. Committing to my passion the way I did and the way I think it is right, does no longer go side by side with my wish to be a great father and husband. The energy it takes to become one with the car and the team, to chase perfection takes focus and commitment.
"My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to see my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me. Not having to say goodbye, and most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me. Children are our future, further I feel there is so much to explore and learn about life and about myself.
“Speaking of the future, I feel we live in very decisive times. And how we all shape these next years will determine our lives. My passion comes with certain aspects that I have learned to dislike. They might be solved in the future, but the will to apply that change has to grow much, much stronger and has to be leading to action today.
"Talk is not enough and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race is underway. My best race is still to come. I believe in moving forward and moving on. Time is a one way street and I want to go with the times. Looking back is only going to slow you down. I look forward to racing down unknown tracks and will be finding new challenges.
"The marks I left on track will stay until time and rain will wash them away. New ones will be put down. Tomorrow belongs to those shaping today. The next corner is in good hands as the new generation has already turned in. I believe that there is still a race to win.
"Farewell, thanks for letting me share the track with you. I loved every bit of it.”
"We made it clear to (Vettel) that we wanted him to continue with us next year, but in the end he has done what he feels is right for himself and his family, and of course we respect that."
“Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others rather than what we do.”
“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank. Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver - and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come."
His explanation in full...
ASTONISHING breaking news.
