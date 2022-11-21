At the United States Grand Prix, Williams boss Jost Capito revealed that Sargeant would be Nicholas Latifi’s replacement after an impressive F2 campaign.

However, at that point of the year, Sargeant hadn’t done enough to qualify for a super licence and thus race in F1.

Sargeant secured fourth in the F2 standings following a solid end to the season in Abu Dhabi, meaning he will race for the team in 2023.

He will become the first American to become a full-time F1 driver since Scott Speed in 2006.

Speaking of the news, Sargeant said: It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in F1 with Williams Racing. A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

“Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter. I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid.”

Capito added: “We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a super licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi. Logan completes our exciting driver line-up for 2023 alongside Alex.

“Since joining our Driver Academy at the end of 2021, Logan has been able to fully integrate with the team at Grove while on the simulator and more recently at track during the four Free Practice sessions he’s participated in.

“He’s had a strong rookie season in Formula 2, and we are excited to watch him make the step up in Formula 1. We are here to support that journey with him.”