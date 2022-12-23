Mercedes’ early season performance was plagued by porpoising, struggling for performance in the opening part of the season.

Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship? Video of Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship?

It appeared that they had turned it around in Spain, with Hamilton showing race-winning pace on his recovery from the back of the grid following a Lap 1 collision with Kevin Magnussen.

However, it was too good to be true with Mercedes slipping back again in Monaco.

Mercedes returned to form in Austria, Britain and Hungary, but struggled again at Spa and Monza.

In an interview on Mercedes’ website, Hamilton reflected on the season.

"The first big step was Barcelona, that was our first hint of there being more potential in the car. It turned out to be a bit of a false positive; the car was good there but then the races afterwards were difficult.

“It was like a ghost was in the car and it kept coming back. But then there was France and that felt like a good step with our first double podium of the season. And then there was Austin, too, with the update we had working well."

On Thursday, Mercedes released a video on their various social channels showing the fire up of their new W14.

Looking ahead to next year, Hamilton had a poignant message.

"I'm definitely excited for 2023,” he added. “These last few years have been so difficult for so many around the world, so many people struggling with the war and many other things. I hope something kicks us all into gear to understand that we need to be more compassionate and caring to each other and I am praying for that all the time.

“A new year to be better, a new year to climb, keep fighting and unite even more. And it's another chance to fight for a World Championship."