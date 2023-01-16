The FIA have said that F1 drivers must seek written permissions before making "political, religious and personal statements" in 2023.

Hamilton, of course, has used his personal platform to bring awareness to social issues in the past.

"We haven't talked about the political situation because he's in his off-season and I think it's important to shield yourself from F1," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

"This is what I'm very much doing, helping to shield.

"Once he's back, these things will certainly be discussed with a positive mindset.

"I think we need to see how this really pans out. We understand that sports are here to not make politics, but on the contrary, unite.

"I have no doubt that Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the FIA mean well to achieve the right things, it's just about aligning that with drivers that have been more outspoken in the past.

"Every time, I know when Mohammed has spoken to Lewis and the other way around, it has ended up in a positive conversation."

Drivers will be in breach of the new FIA rules if they do make political gestures without the governing body’s written permission.